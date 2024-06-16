Dana White Backs Dwayne Johnson for Oscar Nomination for Role in The Smashing Machine: ‘This Could Be an Opportunity'

Dana White thinks Dwayne Johnson could get an Oscar nomination for his role in The Smashing Machine. The Rock is playing former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr in the movie.

Johnson has put his heart and soul into depicting the role as perfectly as possible. He has undertaken MMA training to perfect the moves on screen. Benny Safdie is the director of the upcoming movie.

Dana White comments on Dwayne Johnson’s role in The Smashing Machine

Dwayne Johnson is serious about the upcoming movie. He has often been posting MMA training clips on his Instagram. The Rock recently suffered a gruesome elbow injury in the process.

Dana White has been impressed with The Rock’s effort. He reckons the WWE superstar could be rewarded for his toil. White has even claimed that an Oscar nomination could be in store for Johnson.

Speaking to Collider, White said, “I don't know if you saw it, but he was showing on his Instagram the other day that he messed up his elbow. The Rock will kill this.”

Heaping further praise on The Rock, White expressed that Johnson will “nail this role.”

He added, “I know how serious he's taking this, I know who's working with him, and I know how hard he's working on this film. I think that this could be the opportunity for The Rock to actually be nominated for an Oscar.”

The Rock’s first look as Mark Kerr recently emerged on social media. The images left fans shocked as Johnson looked almost unrecognizable.

White is convinced and the UFC bossman further added, “This has been a passion project for him for a while, and he has 100% of the support from the UFC. Obviously, he's a friend of mine, and this is his chance for an Oscar.”

Dwayne Johnson and Dana White are now business partners

UFC CEO Dana White and Dwayne Johnson are now business partners. WWE and the UFC have merged under the TKO group. Johnson has been appointed to the board of directors. The WWE superstar has also been granted the full rights to his moniker, The Rock.

In an official statement, Johnson said, “Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, 'The Rock', is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle. At my core, I'm a builder who builds for and serves the people, and [TKO CEO] Ari [Emanuel] is building something truly game-changing.”

The WWE and UFC crossover has already fascinated fans. UFC superstar Michael Chandler cut a promo on RAW while superstars like Randy Orton have attended UFC events. Many more could be yet to come.