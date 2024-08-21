Dana White Blasts ‘Stupid’ Merab Dvalishvili for Revealing Cut on Social Media Ahead of UFC 306 Title Fight

UFC fanatics are thrilled and excited for the first-ever mixed martial arts event produced by UFC to take place in the Las Vagas Sphere, UFC 306. The card's main attraction is Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC Bantamweight Champion and the UFC Women’s Flyweight championship match between Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC 306 is set to take place on September 14, 2024, at the Sphere in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States of America. Recently, Merab Dvalishvili posted a video on social media after a sparring session, showing how he got cut above his eye during the training session.

UFC CEO Dana White was unhappy with Merab's revealing cut on social media ahead of his massive title fight against champion Sean O Malley at UFC Noche.

While talking at Dana White's Contender Series 68 post-fight news conference, Dana White scolded Merab Dvalishvili on revealing his injury on social media: "The whole world knows about Merab's cut, "He posted it. Our guys are so dumb. It's next-level unbelievable. All the stuff I talk about boxing, what I will give boxing, is when something happens in a camp, man, let me tell you what. It does not leak. Our guys can't f*cking wait to throw it up on social media."

He further said, "It's a small cut. It's no big deal. But obviously, it needed to be posted. Why the f*ck would you want him to know that? It is next-level stupid. Some of these guys are so stupid it's mind-boggling. It's unbelievable."

Seeing the buzz around social media, Merab went live on Instagram and showed his already back-to-training lab. He even said that the sparring session was his third day's session. That indicated injuries and cuts can not stop him from facing O, Malley at UFC 306 Noche.

UFC 306 Noche Card

The last UFC pay-per-view was the UFC 305, where newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis defended his championship for the first time against former two times UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the main event.

The whole UFC 305 event was stunning. Ultimately, UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis retained his championship after he choked out Izzy in the fourth round. Fans are now thrilled about the UFC 306 pay-per-view. Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis earned a whooping amount for his UFC 305 main event middleweight championship fight. The event is expected to be a fantastic card. Here is the match card for UFC 306 Noche from UFC Bantamweight Champion and the UFC Women’s Flyweight championship match between Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko and many more.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley (c) bantamweight championship fight

Alexa Grasso (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko -105, women's flyweight championship fight

Diego Lopes vs. Brian Ortega featherweights fight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aoriqileng bantamweight fight

Norma Dumont vs. Irene Aldana women's bantamweights fight

Igancio Bahamondes vs. Manuel Torres lightweights fight

Edgar Chairez vs. Kevin Borjas flyweights fight

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode Osbourne, flyweights fight

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Ketlen Souza, women's strawweight fight

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics lightweights fight

