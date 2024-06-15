Dana White Breaks Silence on Conor McGregor Pulling Out of His Main Event Fight Against Michael Chandler at UFC 303

UFC and fight fans have experienced quite a shocking turn of events in the past few hours. Finally, UFC has addressed the recent controversy surrounding UFC 303, one of the most highly anticipated pay-per-views of the year. Conor McGregor, the former two-division champion of UFC, was set to make his comeback to the octagon after a lengthy hiatus of nearly three and a half years.

Mystic Mac was all geared up and prepared to lock horns with the sixth-ranked lightweight fighter and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler in the main event at UFC 303.

Unfortunately, UFC confirmed all the rumors that had been circulating on the internet for the past two weeks about the potential cancellation of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. UFC CEO Dana White posted a video informing fans of the sudden shake-up on the card, revealing that McGregor had pulled out of the fight due to injury.

Now, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira will defend his championship crown against former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka in a rematch at the UFC 303 main event.

Dana White has finally broken his silence on Conor McGregor, who was injured and pulled out of his main event match against Michael Chandler just weeks away from the extravaganza. White recently gave an interview to the Sports Business Journal, where he opened up about the recent chaos surrounding UFC 303.

Dana White said, “It’s the business, man. This is the way it goes. And from here on I’m not going to talk about it until he’s healed and he’s right. Then we’ll look at the landscape and see what we can figure out.”

How Conor McGregor’s team convinced him to pull out of UFC 303

The past two weeks have been quite confusing for fight fans. UFC canceled the UFC 303 press conference and deleted some major promotional content from its social media platforms, hinting at an unfortunate change in the event. Then, suddenly, after two to three days, the company started posting videos and promotional content involving Conor McGregor.

Finally, on Thursday, the company confirmed that Conor McGregor is officially out of the event due to an injury he sustained during his fight camp.

Conor McGregor initially agreed to fight even with the injury, but after further consideration, he decided to pull out. A recent report by Ariel Helwani suggests that McGregor’s team played a vital role in convincing him to withdraw from the fight.

An insider report by Ariel Helwani earlier suggested that Conor McGregor’s team actually persuaded him not to pressure himself and to pull out of the event. They felt there was no need for Conor McGregor to return to the UFC octagon without being one hundred percent.

Ariel Helwani said, “The feeling amongst Conor’s team was, ‘Why are you (Conor McGregor) going to go in compromised? This fight is too big, you’ve waited too long, who knows how many are left, it’s a legacy fight, it’s an opportunity to get back on track, you may be one fight away from a potential title shot, you can’t have the pressure of the event on your shoulders.”

Helwani’s report even suggests a positive update regarding Conor McGregor’s condition, stating that his injury is not that severe and that he will be cleared to fight once again in a couple of months.

The company has already started working on new dates for his fight with Michael Chandler. August and September are the two months most talked about in terms of his return.

