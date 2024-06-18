Dana White Breaks Silence on Khamzat Chimaev Pulling Out of His Main Event Fight Against Robert Whittaker at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia

Undefeated UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev pulled out of his main event fight against Robert Whittaker this weekend at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia, a week ahead of the scheduled event.

UFC CEO Dana White revealed that Khamzat Chimaev has withdrawn from the fight against Robert Whittaker due to being violently sick.

Recently, Dana White had a conversation with Jim Rome, where he broke his silence on Khamzat Chimaev’s situation and his withdrawal from the UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia main event with Robert Whittaker.

Dana White said, “The problem is we really don’t know. I saw video footage of him on the ground, violently ill. He was hospitalized again. Every time he gets close to fighting, he gets really sick. I don’t know.”

He continued, “I don’t know what to say. It’s not like he’s over here in this country, and we’ve had doctors here look at him or anything like that. He’s sort of out of touch, so it’s tough to deal with.”

After Khamzat Chimaev pulled out of Fight Night, the UFC landed in huge trouble as Borz withdrew just a week away from the extravaganza. The UFC approached multiple big names, including Kamaru Usman, Bo Nickal, and many more.

But after negotiations and talks, UFC middleweight contender Ikram Aliskerov stepped in to face Robert Whittaker in a short-notice match-up.

UFC Fight Night Ikram Aliskerov vs Robert Whittaker match card

UFC saved the day after Khamzat Chimaev pulled out of the UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia’s main event against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker a week ahead of the fight due to illness.

Ikram Aliskerov picked up the short-notice fight. There were some more changes the UFC added to Fight Night Saudi Arabia. The event is scheduled to take place on the same announced date, Saturday, June 22, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here is the full list of matches announced on the card:

Main Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov Middleweight Fight Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov Heavyweight Fight Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight Fight Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight Fight Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Joilton Lutterbach Middleweight Fight Muhammad Naimov vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan Featherweight Fight

Prelims

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro Light Heavyweight Fight Farid Basharat vs. Montel Jackson Bantamweight Fight Abu Azaitar vs. Denis Tiuliulin Middleweights Fight Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby Welterweight Fight Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon Lightweight Fight Kang Kyung-ho vs. Muin Gafurov Bantamweight Fight Xiao Long vs. Lee Chang-ho Bantamweight Fight

Is Khamzat Chimaev retiring from UFC?

Since the UFC officially announced that Khamzat Chimaev is pulling out of the important fight against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, rumors have been circulating on the internet about Borz potentially retiring early amid his serious health issues.

Even Dana White has expressed that it gets difficult to work with Khamzat Chimaev due to his regular health issues.

Majdi Shammas, the manager of Khamzat Chimaev, broke his silence on Borz’s retirement rumors and revealed the truth behind them.

Majdi Shammas said while talking to MMA Junkie, “It’s absolutely not true. We’re planning on getting to the bottom of this situation, the problems. He will be back.”

