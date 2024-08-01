Dana White Brutally Slams Jake Paul for Calling Out Alex Pereira: ‘Fighting Older, Smaller Guys’

Has Jake Paul finally bitten off more than he can chew? UFC President Dana White thinks so. Fresh off a knockout victory against Mike Perry, Paul didn't waste time—he called out UFC light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira. But according to Dana White, speaking to TNT Sports, that's just a media circus.

"The media just eats all his bullsh*t," White declared, clearly unimpressed. He admitted to tuning out of the Jake Paul saga following Paul's defeat to boxer Tommy Fury. White's blunt dismissal underscores a critical viewpoint: Is Paul's challenge just another stunt, or is there real merit to his boxing career?

Dana White blasts Jake Paul's boxing career

Dana White's take on Jake Paul's latest challenge is anything but subtle. In a recent TNT Sports interview, White bluntly expressed his skepticism. "I stopped paying attention to Jake Paul when he lost to [Tommy] Fury," he admitted.

His disdain was evident as he criticized the media's fascination with Paul, "The media just eats all his bullsh*t." According to White, Paul's antics are predictable, targeting "older, smaller guys" rather than legitimate contenders in his age and weight class.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul seemed undeterred by past setbacks. Right after securing a sixth-round knockout against Mike Perry, Paul was already setting his sights higher . "Alex Pereira…you said you wanna box, i’m the king of this. Come over we can make it happen. I want you, Alex Pereira," he declared, showcasing his typical bravado.

Advertisement

Logan Paul, Jake's brother, was caught off guard by the boldness of the challenge. Hosting Jake on his podcast 'IMPAULSIVE,' Logan's reaction was a mix of shock and amusement.

"What the f**k is this kid doing? Call out Alex Pereira? I'm sorry, but are you insane?" he exclaimed. Logan's surprise mirrored the sentiment of many in the combat sports community, questioning whether Jake's pursuit was a well-calculated step or a leap too far.

Dana White's remarks, coupled with the Paul brothers' theatrics, paint a complex picture of ambition, spectacle, and the harsh realities of professional combat sports. White's skepticism isn’t without reason. Alex Pereira is not just any fighter but the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight champion and a world-class kickboxer.

The boxing world just got a little more interesting, with former heavyweight boxer Butterbean challenging Jake Paul to a $2 million fight. In a recent TikTok video, Butterbean confidently called out the social media star-turned-boxer, saying, "Hey Jake Paul, would you fight me for $2 million [£1.5 million]? The winner takes all."

Advertisement

Despite his age, the 57-year-old former fighter, known for his knockout power with 57 KOs in his career, is ready to step back into the ring. Jake Paul, fresh off a victory against Mike Perry and boasting a 10-1 record with wins over notable UFC fighters, faces criticism for his choice of opponents, primarily past their prime fighters.

Now, as he prepares for a November showdown with Mike Tyson, Butterbean's bold proposal adds an intriguing twist to Paul's controversial boxing journey. What do you think? Will Jake Paul ever step into the ring with someone like Alex Pereira? Or is Butterbean a more realistic challenge?