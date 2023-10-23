'Dana White call me': Islam Makhachev sets sight on Leon Edward's Welterweight Championship after UFC 294 win

Islam Makhachev has solidified his name as one of the most dominating champions pound for pound. He secured victory in his rematch against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski with a first-round knockout, achieved through a head kick and hammer fists. Before the matchup, Makhachev confidently asserted that people would witness the most dominating version of himself. His knockout victory sent shockwaves through the world, and Alexander Volkanovski, a pound-for-pound second-ranked fighter, fell victim to Makhachev's prowess.

Now, Makhachev sets his sights on his next challenge. When asked about his future plans after the fight, he stated, “That’s not my decision; Dana, just give me a call, and I will fight.”

Islam Makhachev wants to be a two-division champion

Leon “ Rocky” Edwards is current UFC welterweight champion claimed his title by defeating Former champion Kamaru Usman. Now Edwards is set to defend his title a second time in his reign he is booked to face Colby Covington at UFC 296 last card of this year.

Islam was asked during the interview will he accept a fight against Leon as the backup fighter if Colby pulls out for any reason just like Alexander Volkanovski to which he responded “ My phone is working. Dana called me”

Previously on the MMA Mania podcast Makhachev’s couch claimed Makhachev would clear the 155-pound division first and then I believe we will go to the welterweight division and Makhachev will claim the title by beating the champion.

Fans believe Makhachev will defend his title one last time against either Oliveira or Justin and then he will proceed to claim another championship to his shoulder which will cement his legacy above his best friend Khabib Numagomadov.

