Dana White Casually Announces Nick Diaz's UFC Return Fight; Find Out What He Said

This year has been very successful for UFC so far. The company has hosted some of the best pay-per-view events and has managed to collect some of the best moments, which will be immortalized in the history of the sport and will be remembered as some of the most iconic moments in combat sports history.

UFC is currently all set to host another massive and chaotic pay-per-view, UFC 302, where current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will lock horns with former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in the main event.

In the co-main event, Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland will return for the first time since losing his championship to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297. Tarzan will square off against Paulo Costa.

Dana White has yet again dropped another massive surprise for fight fans ahead of UFC 302, pay-per-view. White announced UFC Abu Dhabi main card, where legendary 170-pound fighter Nick Diaz is set to return after a long to the UFC octagon.

Nick Diaz will fight Vicente Luque in the co-main event in a rounds fight. Diaz is returning to the UFC octagon after almost three years. His last fight was against Robbie Lawler in 2021 at UFC 266.

In the main event, UFC's number ten-ranked bantamweight fighter, Umar Nurmagomedov, will lock horns with the number two-ranked bantamweight fighter Cory Sandhagen. Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will come back to UFC for his last fight against Michael Chiesa at 170 pounds.

UFC Abu Dhabi 2024 Full Match Card

UFC is scheduled to host another massive event in Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2024, at Etihad Arena. Dana White has announced the entire main card for the UFC Abu Dhabi pay-per-view. More matches will be announced on the card. Here is a list of matches White announced.

Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque (5 rounds) Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Chito Vera Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa

