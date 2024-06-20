Dana White Claims Francis Ngannou Was the One Who Didn't Want to Fight Jon Jones: DETAILS Inside

UFC CEO Dana White and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s beef has reignited once again. Recently, Dana White made an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay Podcast, where he revealed insights about the anticipated bout between UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Dana White once again blamed Francis Ngannou for not accepting the fight against Jon Jones. "The Predator" was let go from his contract, and he was stripped of his heavyweight championship last year after his contract negotiation with the company didn’t go well.

Dana White said, “In my opinion, he does the same thing to Francis, 100 percent. He does the same thing to Francis. Francis didn't want to fight Jon Jones. Jon Jones is the scariest, most bad-ass fighter of all time. Jon Jones has his issues outside of the Octagon, which actually makes it more impressive if you think about the lifestyle that he was living, and doing this to the best fighters in the world.”

Later, Dana White praised Jon Jones and labeled him as the best mixed martial artist in the world. White expressed, "Jon Jones is one of those guys that won't truly be appreciated until he's gone. But I'm telling you right now, when you talk about who the baddest man on the planet is, two guys get locked in a room, who is walking out? It's f***ing Jon Jones all day, every time.”

What’s next for UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones made an anticipated return to the UFC octagon last year in 2023 and fought a match for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane.

Jones showcased to the world during the fight with Ciryl Gane why he is undoubtedly one of the best combat sports superstars on the globe after he choked Ciryl Gane in the first round and captured the UFC heavyweight championship.

Jon Jones was scheduled to return and defend his UFC heavyweight championship for the first time against former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic last year at the UFC 295 pay-per-view.

Unfortunately, Jones got injured in training ahead of his UFC 295 matchup against Stipe Miocic and tore his pectoral muscle. "Bones" is still out and is recovering from his injury.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Jon Jones' return. According to some reports, Bones will be ready to enter the UFC octagon in a few months. Jon Jones could main event at UFC Madison Square Garden in November, where he will lock horns with his previously announced opponent, Stipe Miocic. Reportedly, this could be the last time Jones would enter the UFC octagon before announcing his retirement.

Currently, the UFC is gearing up to host a massive UFC 303 pay-per-view next, where UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will defend his championship for the second time after he defended his championship against former champion Jiri Prochazka in their rematch.

UFC 303, featuring Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka, is scheduled to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.

