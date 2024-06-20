Dana White Compares Being Cancelled to Coming Out as Gay in 80s

UFC CEO Dana White has bizarrely compared getting cancelled to coming out as gay in the 80s. In a recent appearance on The Shay Shay podcast, White was asked whether he has ever worried about getting canceled.

White said he doesn’t take into consideration what anybody apart from his close circle thinks. He further added that living life as not one’s original self is a horrible idea,

Dana White’s comments on cancel culture

Dana White implied that he is always his original self and doesn’t care if others don’t like it. Speaking on the subject with Shannon Sharpe, White said, “Cancelled by who?

He added, “I obviously have, in the UFC, a fanbase. That are in with you. Outside of those people and my circle that I give a sh*t about, I could care less.”

He continued, “I acquaint it to being gay. Think about this, in life, back in the 80s, if you came out and said you were gay, it could destroy your career.”

Dana further went on to say, “Imagine living a life, where you can’t be who you really are. It’s gotta be a horrible thing, right? F*ck that. I am who I am. If you like it or you don’t like it, I don’t give a f*ck. That’s your problem, not mine.”

Dana White has always maintained the same stance on the topic. He also vouches for free speech and has never censored his fighters. White recently claimed he once turned down USD 125 million because a project didn’t align with his values.

Dana White’s take on free speech

Sean Strickland is one of the fighters, who often stirs the pot with his comments on societal issues. UFC CEO Dana White was recently asked in a press conference about whether he gives fighters a ‘long leash’.

White interrupted immediately, saying, "First of all, I don’t give anybody a leash. A leash? Free speech. To control what people say and to tell people what to believe – I don’t tell any other f---ing human being what to say, what to think and there’s no leashes on any of them.”

The UFC is currently one of the biggest sporting organizations in the world. That hasn’t made White change his values and stance on topics. He has kept things the same since the dawn of the company.

