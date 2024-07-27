Dana White Confirms Sean O’Malley Vs Merab Dvalishvili To Headline UFC 306 At The Sphere

Combat sports fans finally got what they wanted! According to Dana White, Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili has been finalized for UFC 306, also known as Riyadh Season Noche UFC, which will be held at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

With the rivalry that O’Malley and Dvalishvili have shared over the past few months, UFC fans have been anticipating this fight. UFC 306 is expected to be one of the best events put on by the organization throughout the past twenty years.

Sean O'Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili confirmed for The Sphere

Suga’s dominant performance over Marlon Vera at UFC 299 was another successful title defense for the bantamweight champion. His next opponent was expected to be Merab Dvalishvili, the man who defeated former double champion Henry Cejudo via a unanimous decision at UFC 289.

Fans were left alone with no updates regarding the fight, despite rumors circulating about a bantamweight title defense between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. As expected, UFC 306 at The Sphere will witness the bantamweight contenders go at it in the main event.

Sean O’Malley will be making his second title defense against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306. Women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will defend her belt against tough contender Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event.

Also, the fight that got canceled at UFC 303 is now set for Noche UFC. Diego Lopes and Brian Ortega are finally scheduled to fight.

Advertisement

Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili’s feud is one of the most entertaining back-and-forths. This includes the Georgian fighter’s skits with a Doppelgänger of Suga that became the butt of the joke.

Also read: Sean O’Malley Launches Brutal Tirade Against ‘Mentally Weak Drug Addict’ Conor McGregor

Sean O’Malley reveals Merab Dvalishvili threatened his coach

UFC bantamweight champion recently uploaded a video on YouTube detailing his thoughts on UFC 306. He revealed that he and Merab Dvalishvili had to face-off seven times for promotional reasons.

As expected, both fighters supposedly went back and forth throughout the filming of the promo. Sean O’Malley revealed how Merab Dvalishvili threatened to slap his coach, Tim Welch, if he did not stop talking.

“I feel like I might be in his head a little bit,” said Sean O’Malley. The bantamweight champion then urged Dvalishvili to fight Tim Welch, claiming he would kill the Georgian contender in a street fight.

Advertisement

Sean O’Malley predicts he will knock out Merab Dvalishvi. Well regarded as one of the best strikers in the division, Suga anticipates a finish victory rather than depending on the judges scorecards. Who do you think will emerge victorious? Can Merab Dvalishvili become the new UFC bantamweight champion?