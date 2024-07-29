Dana White Confirms Tom Aspinall as Backup for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic Heavyweight Title Fight

Tom Aspinall will be the backup for the Jon Jones-Stipe Miocic fight. The UFC interim heavyweight champion was on a mission and he surely did accomplish the same at UFC 304. Being denied a shot at the undisputed title for a long time, UFC 304 was Aspinall’s way of justifying his credibility. And boy oh boy what a way to do that.

Facing Curtis Blaydes is not an easy thing to do. However, right from the moment Aspinall was inside the octagon, he looked determined. Aspinall got hit by Blaydes initially but then went on to throw a combination of punches to make Blaydes tumble and fall. And this was exactly the opening Aspinall was looking for. He immediately teed off at Blaydes with a flurry of hammer punches, securing the victory in just a minute. And such a powerful performance did not miss the attention of Dana White.

Dana White is hopeful about Jon Jones not retiring

Dana White has been one of the biggest supporters of Jon Jones. Just recently, White expressed doubts when asked about Tom Aspinall’s potential to become a UFC GOAT. But despite his inclination, White is never shy of acknowledging talent. Thus, when Tom Aspinall proved his credibility yet again as a menacing force in the UFC heavyweight division, Dana White immediately rewarded him.

White was questioned about whether Tom Aspinall would be the backup for the Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic bout. Agreeing to the idea immediately, White said, “100% – We’d be insane not to make him the backup for that fight.” Moreover, White also reflected on his take on Jon Jones’ retirement.

Commenting on the burning topic, White said that he is hopeful that if Jones retains, the fighter will not retire. However, for Stipe Miocic, White was sure that it would be his last match irrespective of the outcome. And while the buzz around Tom Aspinall is high, the UFC interim champion had a message for Jon Jones.

Tom Aspinall thinks he is better than ‘Bones’

Following his destructive victory over Curtis Blaydes, Tom Aspinall was raring to go for the undisputed title. In the in-octagon interview, the UK native looked at the camera and had a cold message for Jon Jones. Tom Aspinall said that he was a better fighter than the UFC heavyweight champion.

The UFC interim heavyweight title holder also threw a verbal jab at ‘Bones’ by pointing out that he can beat Jon Jones for sure if a fight is to happen. Thus, with Tom Aspinall making a strong case for his undisputed title shot, it remains to be seen how Dana White proceeds with the situation.