Dana White confirms UFC Middleweight title shot for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman winner

UFC's biggest event for this year is a few days away and after a couple of days, a lot of problems surrounded this event of UFC 294. When main event fight contender and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveria pulled out of the event due to his eyebrow cut he was in the last stages of his fight camp when he injured himself and split open his eyebrow he also shared an apology video and showed his wounds to his fans.

Another fight that got canceled was Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev, Costa said that prior to his fight he had fixed his elbow he was suffering from a bad case of bursitis. He got ten stitches on his elbow as a result of surgery and was supposed to rest for two weeks at least without training. He later was pulled back from the fight as the doctor suggested he not fight with an open wound. Later UFC’s CEO Dana White announced his replacement would be former champion Kamaru Usman and also announced a big prize for the winner of the fight.

Dana White offer for Khamzat Chimaev vs Kamaru Usman fight winner

Khamzat Chimaev vs Kamaru Usman was the long-talked fight between fans. Fight fans are very happy to know the replacement fighter as the former welterweight champion Usman. Usman lost his title to Leon Edward. He last fought Leon Edwards in the rematch and again lost via decision and now he agreed to move up and took the fight against one of the most talked about fighters currently Khamzat who is on an undefeated streak of 12. UFC’s CEO recently told Kevin Lole of Yahoo Sports that the winner of Khamzat vs Kamaru Usman will get the next middleweight championship shot. Lola tweeted on X formerly Twitter “Dana White just told me that the Chimaev-Usman winner will get the next title shot barring injury, etc.”

That means the winner of this fight will face newly crowned middleweight champion Sean Strickland who defeated Israel Adersanya at UFC 298 in Sydney.

