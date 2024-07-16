’Dana White Constantly Says Different Things’: Khamzat Chimaev Announces Return Plans for UFC 308

Khamzat Chimaev, the UFC's rising star, is back in the news. After a recent health scare forced him out of a high-profile fight against Robert Whittaker, the undefeated fighter has his sights set on a return. Can Chimaev bounce back from his setbacks? Will the UFC give him a title shot? Get ready for a comeback story, or is this just another chapter in the saga of a fighter plagued by problems?

Chimaev says he wants to fight for the title at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. With seven wins and no losses, he believes he deserves a shot at the belt. But Dana White, the UFC boss, isn't singing from the same hymn sheet.

Will Chimaev secure his title shot in Abu Dhabi?

Khamzat Chimaev is gearing up for a comeback and has his eyes set on UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. He recently shared his excitement with fans, stating to Match TV, "Most likely [my return will happen] in October in Abu Dhabi. The opponent is not yet known, but I would like to fight for the title."

Chimaev's confidence is evident as he highlights his record: "I have seven fights, seven victories. There is no fighter in the UFC who has won seven fights without fighting for the belt." However, his journey back to the octagon hasn’t been without its challenges. Recently, Chimaev had to withdraw from a fight due to severe illness, which saw him hospitalized.

This isn't the first time his health has caused a setback, and it’s becoming a recurring issue. Despite these problems, his manager, Majdi Shammas, remains optimistic, stating that Chimaev will be back stronger.

Adding to his turbulent year, Chimaev has also been caught up in a crypto scam controversy. After launching his cryptocurrency, ‘Smash,’ he faced accusations of insider trading. Online security researcher ZachXBT detailed how Chimaev and his team allegedly linked team wallets with insider wallets, buying up 78% of the supply.

This scandal has led to ridicule from both the UFC and crypto communities. Chimaev’s involvement in this controversy has undoubtedly been a distraction, but he seems focused on his return.

Meanwhile, negotiations with Dana White continue. Chimaev expressed his frustration, saying, "Dana White constantly says different things, but we are negotiating." Despite the obstacles, Chimaev remains determined. He aims to fight for the title, and fans are eager to see if he will get his chance at UFC 308.

Chimaev could be Tsarukyan's secret weapon for Makhachev rematch

Arman Tsarukyan is excited about a potential training session with Khamzat Chimaev . The Armenian contender, who is gearing up for a rematch against Islam Makhachev, sees Chimaev as an ideal training partner. "If there is an opportunity to train with him, it would be good," Tsarukyan shared in an interview with Sports24.

He believes that Chimaev’s fighting style closely mirrors Makhachev’s, which could be beneficial for his preparation. "But in general, his build is similar to Islam's," Tsarukyan added. He plans to ask for Chimaev's assistance, hoping that their sparring sessions will give him an edge. Fans are eagerly awaiting this collaboration on the reality show Hype Reality 3, where both fighters are set to coach upcoming talents.

Will Chimaev finally secure his title fight and prove his mettle once again, or is he gonna go into coach mode with Tsarukyan?

