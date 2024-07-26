Dana White Could Allow Alex Pereira To Fight Jake Paul So He Can 'Go Out There And Hurt Him' Says Former UFC Champ

After defeating Mike Perry, Jake Paul called out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. This was a shocking moment considering Poatan’s array of knockout victories as of recent. The Brazilian fighter has hinted about moving to boxing on previous occasions.

Pereira moving from MMA to boxing depends on the UFC as he is signed to the organization. With Dana White’s strong disdain of Jake Paul, will he make an exception for Poatan to fight The Problem Child?

Will Dana White allow Alex Pereira to fight Jake Paul?

YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC contender Mike Perry fought in an eight-round slugfest. Although Platinum had his moments, The Problem Child dominated his opponent and emerged victorious via a sixth-round TKO.

In the post-fight interview, Jake Paul called out Alex Pereira, the UFC light heavyweight champion. Although it seemed like a stretch, The Problem Child is serious about fighting the knockout artist. Since Poatan is signed to the UFC, fans are unsure if the fight will take place.

Former champions Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman gave their thoughts on the matter. In the podcast Pound 4 Pound, the former double champ revealed the incentives Dana White would have if he let Alex Pereira fight Jake Paul.

“If Dana White will give a guy like Alex Pereira, the bag to freaking pretty much wipe him out, say, ‘Hey man, go out there and hurt him,’” said Henry Cejudo. The former doubles champion believes Poatan has the capability to knockout Jake Paul.

Although Kamaru Usman appears stern about the fight not happening, he applauds the entertainment Jake Paul provides. Referring to him as ‘Snake Paul,’ Triple C expresses that he does not want to see the YouTuber on his social media platforms.

Jake Paul’s thoughts on fighting Alex Pereira

After his knockout win over Mike Perry, Jake Paul sat alongside his brother Logan Paul to discuss his Alex Pereira callout. The Problem Child gave his thoughts on the supposed doubters who do not believe he has a chance against Poatan.

Paul, who has challenged Conor McGregor on multiple occasions, claims he wants tougher challenges. Naming the UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, The Problem Child believes he can emerge victorious against Poatan.

“When I beat him, what the f*** can they say?” said the YouTuber on his podcast, BS With Jake Paul. This was a message to the fans who believed he fought Mike Perry, who was 40 pounds lighter.

When heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua suggested Alex Pereira venture into boxing, Poatan did not shrug off the idea. The UFC light heavyweight champion appears to entertain the thought of stepping into the ring.

However, with him being signed to the UFC, fans are unsure as to whether the fight will take place. Will Dana White allow Alex Pereira to venture out and fight Jake Paul?