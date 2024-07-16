Dana White Denies Conor McGregor’s Declaration of Michael Chandler Fight Being Confirmed

Did Conor McGregor jump the gun with his fight announcement? Recently, on The Pat McAfee Show, Dana White threw cold water on the idea that a date for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is set. Despite McGregor's social media buzz suggesting a 2024 bout, White confirmed nothing is in the books yet.

“Right here, right now, no I don’t have a date for it," Dana White admitted, leaving fans hanging. Both fighters are raring to go, and ESPN is all in for a 2024 showdown. But can we mark our calendars yet? According to White, not so fast.

No date, no plan: White's blunt update on megafight

Dana White's recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show has certainly stirred the pot. Addressing the much-anticipated welterweight fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, White was candid about the current state of affairs.

"Yeah, that’s the fight that needs to happen. We’ve been waiting for it, and it’s an awesome fight. A fun fight. As of sitting here right here, right now, no I don’t have a date for it, a plan, or anything like that,” he stated.

Meanwhile, McGregor seems to be on a different page . Just last week, he excitedly tweeted to his 10.5 million followers, hinting at progress. "I talked to Dana today about our new date," he wrote, further adding, "All good. '24 for sure."

This tweet suggested that an agreement was close, ramping up fans' excitement for a showdown later this year. Even Michael Chandler agreed with McGregor and replied with a handshake and a virtual fist emoji.

Yet, White's words paint a different picture, emphasizing that while there's enthusiasm from all sides—including from broadcasting partner ESPN—nothing is set in stone. "But obviously, me, the fans, and ESPN would love for it to happen in 2024. But, we’ll see what happens," he added cautiously.

This juxtaposition of McGregor's optimistic tweet and White’s reserved comments underscores the uncertainty still surrounding the fight's scheduling.

McGregor's bold praise

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to commend Donald Trump shortly after a shocking assassination attempt during a presidential rally in Pennsylvania. The attack, which was broadcast live, saw the former President targeted by an assailant reportedly supportive of Joe Biden. Amidst the chaos, McGregor voiced his admiration for Trump's resilience and dedication.

"[As] a 78-year-old multiple billionaire he should be on a yacht on the med touring golf courses. But he is not. He is in Pennsylvania spitting out bullets! Running for the love of his country! God speed Donald! God bless the United States," McGregor tweeted, an hour after the incident.

His tweet highlighted Trump’s choice to pursue the strenuous demands of a presidential campaign instead of a leisurely retirement. This endorsement from the former two-division UFC champion adds a unique twist to the already dramatic event, blending the worlds of sports, politics, and personal convictions in a very public forum.

