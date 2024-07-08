Dana White Denies UFC Is a Monopoly With Firm Response: ‘A Lot of Big Business Moguls Tried to Compete With Me’

Is the UFC really a monopoly, or just the reigning champ of MMA? Dana White doesn't mince words when he dismisses claims that label his organization as monopolistic. "We’re just the best," White asserts confidently. In a revealing interview with FOX News, he tackled the longstanding criticism head-on.

He insists that anyone could start their own league—there's no barrier to entry in the competitive world of MMA. With decades of dominance since PRIDE FC's fall, has the UFC unfairly stifled competition, or are these claims just challenges from those unable to compete at the same level? White has a clear stance: big business moguls have tried and failed to rival the UFC.

Can anyone knock out the UFC in its own backyard?

Dana White has always been vocal about the UFC's dominance in mixed martial arts. In a recent interview with FOX News , he shared his thoughts on the criticism that the UFC is a monopoly.

White firmly stated, “People have called us a monopoly and all this stuff for years. We’re just the best. We’re the best at what we do. There’s no barrier to entry. Anybody can get into this. You could start a league tomorrow and pay the guys whatever you want.”

Interestingly, White highlighted that numerous big business moguls have tried to enter the MMA scene. Yet, they all failed to compete with the UFC. He elaborated, “A lot of smart, talented, big business moguls have gotten into this sport and tried to compete with me and they couldn’t do it. You have to have that competitive spirit. You have to want to compete.”

While the UFC leads the pack, other MMA organizations like Bellator, ONE Championship, and PFL continue to carve out their niches. Despite their efforts, none have managed to dethrone the UFC. White's confidence in the UFC’s unparalleled success is evident. He attributes their dominance to being the best at what they do.

So, is the UFC a monopoly, or just unbeatable? White invites anyone to try and take a piece of the MMA pie. The challenge is open.

Why UFC Walked Away from HBO

Dana White often says the public only knows a tiny percentage of what’s really going on behind the scenes at UFC. Today, we learned a little more as White shared some wild stories about business deals gone wrong during an interview with FOX News.

In 2007, the UFC had a deal with HBO to broadcast events. Then, HBO tried to meddle with the UFC product. “We did a deal with HBO where we were gonna put fights on HBO,” White recalled. “HBO came in and started going, ‘We’re gonna have to turn this music down, this is gonna have to—’ No. Nah nah nah no. You guys are not running our production and telling us what to do.”

White called Lorenzo Fertitta and said, “We can’t do this deal.” Thanks to Ari Emanuel, they got out of it. White has no regrets, saying, “If we had let HBO do what they wanted to do, it would have hurt us and hurt our brand. It would have made it stale and old and like boxing was.”

So, what do you think? Is the UFC just the best, or do you believe there's more to the monopoly claims?