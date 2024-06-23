Dana White Doubtful Whether Conor McGregor Will Fight This Year Following UFC 303 Pull Out: ‘ Why Even Talk About That'

Dana White is unsure whether Conor McGregor will fight in 2024 following the Irishman’s UFC 303 pull-put. McGregor suffered a break in his pinky toe, forcing him out of the scheduled bout against Chandler.

White was recently quizzed about when fans can expect the former two-division champion back into the octagon. White said the UFC’s schedule is packed this year and he’d think about McGregor’s return only when ‘The Notorious’ is medically fit.

Dana White speaks about Conor McGregor’s return

Conor McGregor recently made an appearance for Bellator Dublin. McGregor spoke about the timeline of his potential return and the desire to perform at his best moving forward.

Dana White, though, has hinted that it is not on his priority list at the moment. He told the media after UFC Saudi Arabia: “I don’t know right now”

The UFC CEO further added: “Yeah, our [the UFC’s] schedule is laid out so, we’ll see. I’m not doing anything until I know that Conor (McGregor) is healthy. It’s not even worth talking about until – you know, ‘What about September, what about October?’ He’s not ready so why even talk about that?”

Conor McGregor was set for his first UFC appearance since suffering a leg break at UFC 264. The Irishman suffered an injury in training and opted not to fight with yet another niggling issue.

Advertisement

While his fight will reportedly be rescheduled for later this year, no potential date has been announced yet. White’s comments add to the growing uncertainty.

Also Read: Joe Rogan Calls Conor McGregor Wise for Pulling Out of UFC 303 Main Event Fight with Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor issues social media statement revealing injury

Conor McGregor revealed on social media that his pinky toe snapped off an elbow in training. He decided not to fight injured again and vowed to be 100% whenever he is back inside the octagon.

Taking to social media, McGregor wrote: “I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again. That walk has been seen. This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100% Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it and we are getting close.”

Throughout his UFC career, Conor McGregor has never pulled out of a scheduled fight and has often fought injured. However, he is now almost 36 and is set to return after a three-year hiatus. Hence, the Irishman is seemingly taking a more cautious approach.

Advertisement