Dana White Explains Why He Picks Jon Jones Over Islam Makhachev as Pound-for-Pound Number One Fighter in UFC

UFC’s CEO, Dana White, recently ignited a new controversy among fight fans when he passed a controversial opinion at a fight UFC 302 press conference, where he picked Jon Jones over the current UFC lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter in UFC.

Dana White said, “For anybody to call Islam the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world when Jon Jones is still f***** fighting is nuts and shouldn’t be ranking in the pound-for-pound or doing any of the f**** rankings ever.”

White added, “Jon Jones has never lost a fight ever, he’s fought all the baddest dudes in the world, and then when you think about what the pound-for-pound rankings really mean, he moved up to heavyweight and destroyed one of the best guys in the world. As long as Jon Jones is still fighting, active, and in the rankings, nobody is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”

Some fans are not happy with Dana White’s remark and are claiming Islam Makhachev has been more active than Jon Jones and never ducks competition. On the other hand, Bones returned, and just after one fight in the heavyweight division, he got injured during the fight camp for his second fight in the heavyweight division.

Recently, Dana White made an appearance at the Flagrant Podcast, where he explained the point of picking Jon Jones over Islam Makhachev as the number one fighter pound for pound. He gave the example of Alexander Volkanovski.

Dana White said, “Volkanovski moved up and it was a very f***ing close fight the first time. Jon Jones moved up and absolutely f***ing decimated the greatest heavyweight that was out there Ciryl Gane. If he doesn't go for that f***ing armbar, he beats Francis Ngannou and becomes the heavyweight champion. Jon Jones walked through him like it was f***ing nothing."

Alexander Volkanovski picks Islam Makhachev over Jon Jones

Former UFC featherweight champion and ex-pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter Alexander Volkanovski shared a squared circle with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev twice last year.

Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev fought for the first time at UFC 284. Both champions went toe to toe for all five rounds. Many fans and experts even believed Alexander defeated Islam Makhachev in their first fight.

The second time Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanvoski fought on short notice at UFC 294 when Charles Oliveira pulled out of the UFC 294 pay-per-view after he got injured in fight camp eleven days before the fight.

Alexander Volkanovski saved the UFC 294 event after he accepted a short-notice fight against Islam Makhachev. Still, this time, the Russian Bull was prepared, and he managed to knock out Alexander Volkanovski with a head kick first time in his UFC career.

Fans considered the second loss to Islam Makhachev as the turning point in Alexander Volkanovski’s career. Eventually, this year at UFC 298 pay-per-view, Alexander Volkanovski lost his championship after he got knocked out for the second time in his UFC run against Ilia Topuria. Since then, he has been working on the holes in his game and preparing himself for a spectacular return.

Recently, Alexander Volkanovski spoke to Submission Radio, in which he picked Islam Makhachev over Jon Jones as the PFP number-one fighter.

Alexander Volkanovski said,



