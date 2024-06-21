Dana White Explains Why It Was ‘Literally Impossible’ for Ronda Rousey to Grow as a Fighter in UFC

Ronda Rousey was a UFC superstar. Why did her career decline so rapidly? Dana White has some answers. Rousey was the first UFC women's champion. She dominated with her incredible grappling and armbar skills. Why couldn't she keep improving? White says her fame made it impossible.

Rousey also shone in Hollywood, starring in Furious 7 and The Expendables. Was the balance too much for her? White thinks so. He calls her the greatest athlete he’s worked with. What made her so special? Her work ethic, brilliance, and impact on women's MMA.

Did Ronda Rousey's superstardom hurt her fighting career?

Ronda Rousey's rise to stardom in the UFC was meteoric. She became the UFC’s first female champion and quickly turned into a mainstream sensation. Dana White explained her unique journey on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

He said, “What happened with Ronda was... Ronda was very unique in that she came in and put this thing on the world stage. This thing being women fighting. She put it on the world stage at a level that nobody else could have done it.”

However, her fame came with a price. While Rousey was building the sport and her brand, other fighters were training hard to beat her. White emphasized, “She had taken so much on her shoulders at the time, it was literally impossible for her to keep growing as a fighter during that period.”

This dual focus on her fighting career and Hollywood roles in movies like "The Expendables" and "Furious 7" meant she couldn’t evolve her skills like her competitors.

Advertisement

Also Read: When Ronda Rousey Threatened to Beat Up Kim Kardashian for Being Idolized ‘Because She Made a S*x Video’

Ronda Rousey: From superstar to vulnerable target

Rousey's career faced a significant turning point with back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. These defeats exposed gaps in her striking game. Soon after, she retired from MMA and found success in WWE, showcasing her versatility and resilience.

Despite her career challenges, White holds Rousey in high regard. He stated, “The greatest athlete I’ve ever worked with. She was huge [for the UFC]. At the right time and the right place and women’s fighting is where it is today because of her. She was one of those athletes like anything, anywhere, any time. She was a workhorse. Great human being. Brilliant.”

Rousey’s contributions to the sport are undeniable. She not only paved the way for women in MMA but also set a high bar for future athletes. Her legacy is a blend of her fighting prowess, star power, and relentless work ethic.

Advertisement