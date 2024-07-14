Dana White Expresses Shock at News of Donald Trump’s Attempted Assassination

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and violence.

Dana White is shocked to find out about the tragedy that took place at Donald Trump’s rally. In a shocking turn of events, former POTUS Donald Trump was shot in an assassination attempt. The incident took place at a rally in Pennsylvania, leaving the crowd stunned. Luckily, the fired bullet could not do much damage as it hit Trump in the upper part of his right ear. According to the statements issued by the Secret Service, Trump is currently in hospital and is safe.

Following the firing, Donald Trump was spotted with blood all over his face as he was rushed off the stage. According to news from CNN Politics, one gunman was found, and at least one member of the audience was found dead. Reacting to the news, UFC head honcho Dana White could not believe what he heard. Raising concerns about his well-being, White penned a long message.

Dana White terms Donald Trump ‘AMERICAN BAD A**’

Donald Trump has been closely associated with the UFC for a long time. Trump has attended multiple UFC events and has a good rapport with Dana White. Naturally, hearing such devastating news caused Dana White to panic.

Taking to his X account, Dana White stated that he was on a flight to Italy when the news came in. He further expressed his state of mind praying for Trump’s well-being.

In his post, the UFC head honcho also mentioned that it was Mick Maynard who sent him a picture of the ex-US President. White wrote, “He is the toughest, most resilient, AMERICAN BAD A** on this planet.”

White promised to tell the world about exactly how much of a character Donald Trump has. For the uninitiated, Dana White will be delivering a speech at the Republican National Convention along with Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump faced a huge backlash recently for proposing the idea of a UFC-style Migrants’ Fighting League.

Donald Trump wants a UFC-style fight league for the migrants

Last month, while addressing a crowd in DC, Donald Trump proposed the idea of a UFC-style fighting competition for the migrants. He elaborated on the plan stating the migrants will initially fight it among themselves. The winner would then face off against a UFC champion.

Trump also called the migrants “nasty, mean and tough people” , inviting immense hatred from the masses. His comments were termed as ‘dehumanizing’. Thus, with the pre-election scenario looking tumultuous in the US, how things pan out in the future remains to be seen.

