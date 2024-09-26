Dana White Faces Business Setback With Aljamain Sterling Vs Movsar Evolev UFC 307 Co-main Event in Doldrums

Dana White has faced a huge setback after his incredible UFC Noche gate. Preparing for the October PPV, UFC 307 will be headlined by Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr. While this fight is already causing controversy among fans, things further escalated with the injury news of another seasoned veteran. The co-main event was supposed to be a featherweight clash between Aljamain Sterling and Movsar Evolev.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Sterling suffered an injury during one of his sparring seasons. This led to the ‘Funkmaster’ withdrawing from the bout, causing a huge shift in the dynamics of the POV. As a result of Sterling’s inability to fight, Evolve, too, has been ruled out as the UFC cancelled the match altogether. Despite the undefeated fighter making it clear that he wanted to fight anyone that Dana White wished him to, Evolev’s proposal did not hold strong.

Feeling sorry for his opponent, the former bantamweight champion issued a statement of apology to Evolev. Sterling wrote, “I did the stem cells. I took time off. I tried to rehab it as much as I can, as best as I can with the [UFC Performance Institute] team here, and unfortunately, it’s out of my hands now. I apologize to Movsar and his team. We’ve been talking and I was really looking forward to punching this guy in his face.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as Dana White will have a tough time finding an alternate main event, he is also facing backlash for making Khalil Rountree Jr. fight with Alex Pereira. After Pereira deceased Jiri Prochazka, everything pointed toward a potential matchup with Magomed Ankalaev. The duo even went back and forth, with Ankalaev vowing to finish Poatan within the first 3 rounds. Surprisingly, Dana White booked Aleksandar Rakic against Ankalaev and gave Khalil Rountree Jr. to Pereira.

Pereira tried to explain that the UFC’s motive behind making the match was the fighting style of both the fighters. Unfortunately, this did not hold strong as the fans poured their differences of opinions onto Dana White’s decision. Thus, struck with yet another blow, it will be interesting to see how well the UFC head honcho manages his momentary crisis.

ALSO READ: Dana White Shares Surprising Story About Friend Who Gambled and Lost USD 3 Million: ‘I’m Freaking Out, I Need You'