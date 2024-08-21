Dana White Finally Reacts to Getting Trolled for Being ‘Up Jon Jones A**’: ‘Everybody’s Been Such Douchebags About This’

Dana White is tired of the trolling. UFC fans have teased him for his unwavering support of Jon Jones. But why does Dana defend Jones so passionately? What’s behind this loyalty? In a recent statement, White finally addressed the critics. He fired back at those who claim he's "up Jon Jones' ass."

Is it just favoritism, or are there facts to back it up? White insists it’s all about the truth. He even hinted at a “punch in the face” for those doubting Jones. Could there be more to this than just admiration? White’s words have sparked a fresh debate, and he’s not backing down.

Dana White didn't hold back when addressing the critics. He’s been clear about his admiration for Jon Jones, often calling him the greatest of all time and even ranking him as the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world. This time, however, he decided to set the record straight.

White responded directly to the online trolls, saying, "And for anybody who thinks, the whole Internet, ‘oh, Jon Jones, he f***ing, you know that I'm up Jon Jones as*’. These are f***ing facts. Facts." He emphasized that his support for Jones is rooted in undeniable truths, not just personal bias.

Transitioning from his defense, White addressed the idea that Jones might be avoiding fights, particularly against rising star Tom Aspinall. "There is no way in hell that Jon Jones doesn't want to fight Aspinall," White stated confidently. He continued, "I guarantee you Jon Jones will fight everybody."

White also recalled Jones' eagerness to face former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, a fight that many considered a major challenge. "Jon Jones was absolutely positive he wanted Francis. You saw what happened with Ciryl Gane. He will tell you, like he told us, that he would do the same thing to Francis. He wanted that fight so bad," White added, underlining Jones' fearless approach to competition.

Throughout his UFC career, White has consistently praised Jones, often highlighting his unique abilities and dominance in the sport. This latest defense is just another example of how much White believes in Jones' legacy and greatness.

Tom Aspinall recently took a playful jab at Jon Jones , using humor to poke fun at the idea that Jones might be avoiding him. In a hilarious Instagram skit, Aspinall, known for his good-natured demeanor, decided to highlight UFC President Dana White’s constant praise of Jones.

The skit begins with White saying, “When you talk about who’s the baddest dude in the world, you put two guys in a room and who walks out? Jon Jones walks out of the f****** room every time.” Aspinall responds with a smirk, “Exactly right, Dana; we need to get Jon in a room first. Let’s go and find the room.”

The video humorously shows Aspinall searching for Jones, with shots of Jones relaxing on a massage table and even some American Black Ducks waddling around. Aspinall wraps it up with the song “Dry Your Eyes,” suggesting that Jones might be shedding tears over the whole situation.

