Dana White Gave Alex Pereira Special USD 303K Bonus for Jiri Prochazka Win, Reveals Coach: ‘I’m Going to Take Care of You'

Alex Pereira’s coach Plinio Cruz has revealed that Dana White gave ‘Poatan’ a special USD 303K bonus for his UFC 303 win against Jiri Prochazka. Pereira earned a second-round knockout finish against Prochazka at the PPV card.

Cruz revealed White informed Pereira that he had won the Performance of the Night. ‘Poatan’ asked for a USD 303K bonus, which White initially declined before agreeing to give the Brazilian the money.

Dana White took care of Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira, apart from earning a mega amount from his UFC 303 win against Jiri Prochazka , also bagged a hefty bonus. Pereira missed out on the USD 300K special bonus at UFC 300 but got compensated at UFC 303.

Speaking about the interaction with Dana White, Plinio Cruz said on the MMA Hour, “He was talking to Dana in the back, and they were talking about a bunch of stuff, and Dana said, ‘As a matter of fact, you won Performance of the Night.’ And he said, ‘$303,000?’ He goes, ‘No, no, no, $50,000.’”

White then changed his mind, saying, “Dana looked at him and said, ‘You know what, man? I’m going to take care of you. You’ve got the $303,000.’ He even joked, he said buy a supercar with that money. [Pereira] goes, ‘I’ve got enough supercars.’ He wants a Cybertruck.”

Pereira stepped in on two weeks’ notice after Conor McGregor had pulled out. He put on yet another spectacular performance to save the UFC 303 PPV card. Hence, the bonus is well-deserved, especially considering he didn’t get it at UFC 300.

Despite Pereira’s KO win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, Max Holloway got both the Fight of the Night and the Performance of the Night bonuses on that card.

Dana White on why he is hesitant about Alex Pereira moving up to heavyweight

Alex Pereira has already won the middleweight and light heavyweight titles and fans want to see him challenge for the heavyweight title. Dana White, though, is doubtful as he thinks Pereira still has work to do at light heavyweight.

The UFC CEO said at the UFC 303 post-fight press conference that Pereira has only had a few fights in the light heavyweight division. He is yet to dominate the division and needs to do so before embarking on a heavyweight journey.

Fans and experts want to see Alex Pereira become the first fighter to win UFC titles in three different weight classes. While winning the heavyweight title won’t be a cakewalk, fans believe Pereira deserves a shot.

