Dana White Gets Called Out by Former UFC Top Brass for Claiming Francis Ngannou Was Scared of Jon Jones: ‘Numbers Didn’t Make Any Sense'

Former UFC top brass Nakisa Bidarian has dismissed Dana White’s comments that Francis Ngannou avoided Jon Jones. The UFC CEO suggested that Jones would have dealt with Ngannou as easily as he did with Ciryl Gane.

White also told Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast that Ngannou didn’t want any smoke with Jones. Bidarian, the chief of talent acquisition company BAVAFA Sports, has now dismissed those claims.

Dana White’s claims on Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou dismissed

Nakisa Bidarian has previously worked as the chief strategy officer as well as the CFO of the UFC. He released a statement after Dana White said Francis Ngannou ducked Jon Jones .

The company’s statement read, "Francis Ngannou would 100% fight Jon Jones under the same terms of Mayweather McGregor. 50% of revenue to UFC and Jon, 50% to Francis and PFL."

It added, "Francis didn’t fight Jon in UFC because the numbers didn’t make any sense. UFC fighters are unequivocally underpaid when you look at how much profit the promotion makes.”

The statement further accused the UFC of spreading lies. It questioned the fighter pay structure, claiming that athletes deserve half of the profit that NBA stars and others receive.

Also Read: Francis Ngannou Hilariously Trolls UFC Champion Jon Jones After Latter Calls Him Out At PFL Pay-Per-View

Is Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou still a possibility?

Advertisement

Jon Jones is the current UFC heavyweight champion. He won the vacant belt by beating Ciryl Gane after Francis Ngannou had left the promotion. Ngannou, on the other hand, is currently signed with PFL.

He hasn’t yet fought inside the PFL cage and is pursuing a career in pro boxing. ‘The Predator’ has taken on heavyweight titans like Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury inside the squared circle.

Under current circumstances, a cross-promotion fight is the only way to make Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight. Such an instance in MMA is very rare; hence, it’s highly unlikely that Jones and Ngannou would share the cage.