Dana White Gets Conor McGregor’s Backing After Cutting Undefeated Fighter Post UFC 304 Win

Dana White has Conor McGregor coming to his aid! The UFC realm had been abuzz with bad blood between Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev. Leading up to the UFC 304 fight, the rivalry took an ugly turn as members from both teams got involved in a full-fledged brawl with each other. However, despite the hype for the fight, the performance inside the octagon was not at all impressive.

The bout between Kape and Mokaev was supposed to be a number-one contender bout for the men’s flyweight division. Although Mokaev emerged victorious, his victory did not seem to please the UFC head honcho at all. As a result, Dana White decided to part ways with the undefeated fighter. While such a decision garnered mixed reactions, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor was seen supporting Dana White.

Conor McGregor agrees to give Muhammad Mokaev to the PFL

During the post-event presser, Dana White made a shocking revelation by stating that Muhammad Mokaev had been stripped of his contract. White informed that the matchmakers in the UFC were not pleased and were not interested in continuing with the fighter.

The UFC CEO then hinted at Mokaev probably making a move to the PFL. White said, “I think the PFL is gonna get a great undefeated guy. Good luck to him.” Such a comment did not sit well with many fans as they began to lash out at Dana White for firing an undefeated fighter. However, Conor McGregor stepped up and commented, “They can have him.”

Advertisement

Well, while the future of Muhammad Mokaev looks to be in doubt, fans are concerned about McGregor’s future as well. While ‘The Notorious’ has confirmed about his return to the UFC this year, question marks still remain about his availability in the long run.

Conor McGregor to BKFC?

In a recent presser, Conor McGregor expressed his desire to fight in the BKFC. McGregor, who had recently bought BKFC stated that he wanted to be an athlete-owner. ‘Mystic Mac’ also issued a challenge to the lightweight fighters in BKFC. According to McGregor, he has a couple of more fights left with the UFC.

Thus, it is unclear whether McGregor will continue in the UFC after his bout with Michael Chandler. Everything now rests solely on what conclusion Dana White and ‘Mystic Mac’ will draw from their discussion.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor’s Return Teased by One Word Tweet From Michael Chandler