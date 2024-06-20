Dana White Goes Off On Boxing Promoters and Compares It To UFC Fighter Pay

Dana White once again clears the air on UFC fighter pay. The UFC president recently compared UFC with the earnings boxing provides. He accused the sport of not paying their fighters what they deserve.

White also referenced Saudi Arabia’s takeover of boxing for his argument against it. While defending the UFC, Dana revealed the supposed ins and outs as he compared the organization with boxing as a whole.

Dana White compares UFC fighter pay to boxing

Amidst several controversies the UFC is involved in, fighter pay is a major issue. Several fighters have called out the organization for stiffing them. A lawsuit regarding said fighter pay was filed against the UFC which was settled for a whopping $335 million.

In a recent interview hosted by Shannon Sharpe, Dana White spoke on the matter. The president of the UFC went on to compare his organization to boxing. He also touched on the reasons why the fighter pay issue is constantly brought up by the public.

“There’s a narrative from people that don’t like the UFC,” said Dana White. The 54-year-old claimed that the said people are unaware of how much money the fighters make. Calling them ‘scumbag reporters,’ White goes off on them for said allegations.

Then, White went on to compare boxing promotional organizations to the UFC. He accused the sport of not caring about the fights. “They never reinvested in the sport,” said Dana. Although he failed to mention names, the CEO went all in.

White dismissed boxing as a sport that fighters could make money from. He then went on to talk about Saudi Arabia’s takeover of the sport. “A group of people that have so much money, they don't care whether they make or lose money,” said Dana.

He also praised Your Excellency Turki Alalshikh, for making the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight. White defended the UFC and claimed that the organization provides further opportunities for fighters, unlike the sport of boxing.

Dana White accuses Francis Ngannou of ducking Jon Jones

Fans never got to witness a super fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. Due to problems with negotiations, The Predator left the UFC. Since then, both parties accuse each other of ducking a fight.

The president of the UFC, Dana White clears the air. He shot down rumors that claimed Jon Jones was afraid of fighting Francis Ngannou. In fact, the 54-year-old claimed it was The Predator who avoided a fight against Bones.

Bones fought Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 after a long lay-off. The American fighter steamrolled Bon Gamin and emerged victorious via the first round. Dana expects Jones to run through Francis Ngannou similarly.

“Francis didn’t want to fight Jon Jones,” said Dana White. The CEO revealed there is nothing to prove for Bones in the sport. He also pointed out how Gane could have potentially won his fight against Ngannou if not for the submission.

It looks like Jon Jones’ next fight is against Stipe Miocic. Despite fans wanting the Tom Aspinall bout, Dana White asserts it would be The Silencer.