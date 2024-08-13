Dana White Has Told Tony Ferguson To Retire Or Get Released From UFC Following 8-fight Losing Streak: Rumor

UFC welterweight contender Tony Ferguson is expected to retire by Dana White. After suffering his eighth consecutive loss against Michael Chiesa, fans expect El Cucuy to hang up the gloves and call it a day. However, it does not seem like the 40-year-old wants to quit his career in the UFC.

Dana White, on previous occasions, has spoken about Tony Ferguson's potential retirement. It was recently revealed that the fighter might be released from the UFC fresh off the back of the Michael Chiesa loss, adding on to his consecutive losing streak.

Tony Ferguson is one of the most loved fighters in the UFC. His career-defining wins over Anthony Pettis and Kevin Lee were some of his memorable performances in the octagon. That, along with his unpredictable personality, makes for an exciting fighter in the organization.

Since his win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 238, Tony Ferguson has not won a fight. After losing a much anticipated fight against Justin Gaethje, El Cucuy wound up losing eight fights in a row. This losing streak came off the back of a devastating win streak record. The fighter who had a 12-fight winning streak is now on the receiving end of multiple devastating losses.

UFC president Dana White had spoken about Tony Ferguson’s losing streak. He believes that El Cucuy should retire, as he does not seem to have it in him anymore. However, the welterweight contender had denied said statements and claimed he would continue fighting.

Following a brutal loss against Michael Chiesa in the first round, Tony Ferguson is now expected to be released from the UFC. Reports suggested that the organization is considering parting ways with El Cucuy if he refuses to retire from the sport. Judging by his previous statements, it does not seem like the welterweight contender would retire.

After the recent UFC Fight Night, Tony Ferguson left one glove in the octagon, suggesting a potential retirement. However, he claimed he loved fighting in the UFC and does not anticipate walking away anytime soon. El Cucuy has officially beaten BJ Penn’s record of a seven-fight losing streak.

Former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov had given Tony Ferguson words of encouragement and support. El Cucuy wants to fight a couple times in the octagon despite an eight-fight losing streak. Despite Dana White's wishes, the welterweight contender has a lot of support from fans due to his likable personality on and off the cage.

