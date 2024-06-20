Dana White Invests USD 16 Million in UFC 306 at the Sphere: Promises PPV Like ‘Nothing Anybody’s Ever Seen Before’

Dana White is sparing no expense for UFC 306 at The Sphere in Las Vegas. He has already invested $16 million in the event. This promises to be a pay-per-view like nothing anyone has ever seen before. Scheduled for September 14, 2024, the event coincides with Mexican Independence Day.

The Sphere, a state-of-the-art venue, features wraparound LED screens and immersive audio. White is confident this will be a groundbreaking event. In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, White said, “This will never be done again.” He emphasized the unique nature of this show, especially for Mexican fighters. Everyone wants to be on this card, and for good reason.

A Mexican independence day fiesta like no other at UFC 306

Dana White recently shared exciting details about UFC 306 during an interview with Shannon Sharpe. He revealed that he's already spent a whopping $16 million on the event. “And I’m already $16 million into this thing. This will never be done again. This will never be replicated. Anybody who comes in after me at the sphere is f**ked, f**ked,” White passionately explained.

When Sharpe asked if White had a fight card in mind, he confidently replied, “We’re working on it, and we’re tweaking it every day. The answer is yes.” He assured fans that the card would be worth the wait.

Sharpe then noted, “I can just imagine. Everybody wants to be on that card.” White agreed wholeheartedly, saying, “Everybody should want to be on that card. Believe me when I tell you, everybody was all fired up about UFC 300. This thing is going to be, you know, and again, if you are Mexican and you are on this, it’s just going to be like nothing anybody’s ever seen before.”

This event, coinciding with Mexican Independence Day, aims to celebrate Mexican fighters and their rich heritage.

UFC 306 as a tribute to Mexican fighters

Despite conflicting views from The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 coaches, Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko, White confirmed that the event will indeed have a Mexican theme.

On the FLAGRANT podcast, White expressed his excitement, saying, “This is going to be a f**king love letter to the Mexican people. I’ve got goosebumps telling you this right now.”

He added, “Some of the baddest motherf**kers that have walked the face of this earth have been Mexican. And The Sphere show is on Mexican Independence Day. It’s going to be the greatest f**king love letter to the Mexican people of all time.”

