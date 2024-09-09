Dana White Lashes Out at Fans for Criticizing Jon Jones’ GOAT Status Despite Laying out the Facts: ‘Stupid People’

Dana White does not care what the people say about his inclination towards Jon Jones. White, who is well known to voice his support for ‘Bones’, has repeatedly stated that he believes Jones is the UFC GOAT. Such a narrative did not sit well with many as they expressed their doubts citing the failed drug tests of Jones. However, in a recent interaction with ‘Grind City Media’, the UFC head honcho mentioned there was no point in indulging in debates.

When White was asked whether it was part of promoting Jones’ next fight, White dismissed the idea. Reiterating his stance on Jon Jones’ supremacy, White stated, “These are all facts. I even laid ‘em out in a f**king commercial for all the stupid people that can’t wrap their head around it.” White further went on to take a dig at the fans saying that everyone thought they were an authority on MMA or UFC. But in reality, the real experts were the UFC team, who have toiled hard day in and day out to put UFC at the pinnacle of MMA.

Dana White further went on to state that he and his team are always looking to do things that have not been done before. White cited the hosting of UFC Noche at the iconic The Sphere in Las Vegas as an example. Well, despite White’s repetitive lauding of the UFC heavyweight champion, the controversies surrounding the British champion have not died down.

Advertisement

In fact, in a recent appearance on his podcast, well-known coach Javier Mendez compared Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong. He drew a parallel and mentioned that Armstrong was once hailed as the undisputed king of cycling. But after he was caught doping, Armstrong lost his GOAT status and had all his accolades taken away from him.

Likewise, Mendez stated that Jon Jones was also no different as he has been found with banned substances in his system multiple times. Well, Jones does have a history of failed drug tests. Back in 2016, the saga started with Jones being found using estrogen blockers. Coming back from his initial suspension, ‘Bones’ was once again found with turinabol, which got him slapped with a 15 month ban.

But after the USADA revised their limit of prohibited drugs to 100 pictograms, Jones demanded to be cleared of the charges as he was tested below the revised level every time. Thus, with the Jon Jones PED allegations getting complicated, it remains to be seen how long he can maintain his championship status in the heavyweight division.

Advertisement