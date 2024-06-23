Dana White Lauds Joe Rogan for His Role in UFC’s Growth; Calls Him ‘Greatest Play-By-Play Fight Guy Ever'

Dana White lauded Joe Rogan for his role in helping the UFC grow. Rogan has been a part of the organization since UFC 12 and his play-by-play commentary is one of the main attractions that keeps fans hooked.

Rogan himself trains various aspects of MMA and offers deep insights into moves performed by fighters as a result. White has claimed Rogan’s presence has been one of the key components in the organization’s growth.

Dana White lavishes praise on Joe Rogan

Dana White and Joe Rogan are amazing friends and White even offered his resignation when Rogan was almost canceled in 2022. The UFC CEO is also grateful to Rogan for the role he has played in helping MMA as a sport grow.

Speaking on the Club Shay Shay podcast, White told Shannon Sharpe: “One of the key components to [the growth of the UFC] was Joe Rogan, who is the greatest play-by-play fight guy ever.”

He added: “Joe Rogan had this ability to walk you through what was happening before it actually happened. And jiu jitsu as a sport and as a martial art completely took off and everybody started training in it.”

Joe Rogan is a massive fan of the sport and often shares interesting trivial facts with fans that make viewers more interested in the sport. His unique insights educate newer fans as well as the ones who have been following the sport for a long time.

As per White, Rogan’s impact is even greater than the late Howard Cossell. Rogan, meanwhile, currently commentates on PPV cards that take place in the United States. He is usually absent from Fight Night events and PPV cards that take place outside of the States.

Dana White revealed how he hired Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan made his first UFC broadcast appearance at UFC 12 in 1997. However, his first commentary appearance came at UFC 37.5 in 2002. Dana White has revealed Rogan was doing Fear Factor at that point.

Rogan also used to hype up UFC fighters and dissect the sport. White was impressed with Rogan’s knowledge and decided to hire him. He said on the Games with Names show: “I was like, "Man this guy knows what he's talking about. He's smart, he's funny and he's articulate.’

White further added: “So I reached out to Rogan... We started talking and I asked him if he's like to work for us as a commentator... Joe Rogan did the first 12 or 13 shows for free."

Joe Rogan is still an integral part of the UFC broadcast team and his relationship with Dana White remains as amicable as ever.