Dana White Not Convinced of Tom Aspinall’s GOAT Potentials Despite Thumping Victory Over Curtis Blaydes

Dana White still seems skeptical about Tom Aspinall’s credibility of being the heavyweight king. As the UFC 304 co-main event went underway, the onus was on Aspinall to prove his mettle as a strong contender for Jon Jones’ undisputed belt. However, standing in his way was the daunting figure of Curtis ‘Razor’ Blaydes. But when the duo did come face to face, the reality turned out to be quite different.

Tom Aspinall wasted no time and went into the offense right from the beginning. When a combination of Aspinall’s punches caught Blades in the face, ‘Razor’ found it difficult to maintain his position. Pouncing on the opportunity, Aspinall launched a flurry of hammer fists as the referee called a stop. This was surely a thumping statement from Aspinall, knocking out Curtis Blaydes within a minute. However, when asked about Aspinall’s credibility, Dana White seemed a bit reluctant to answer.

Dana White still considers Jon Jones the ‘GOAT’

Dana White has, on many occasions, expressed his admiration for Jon Jones. Speaking about Jones, the UFC head honcho has stated that according to him, Jon Jones is the undisputed GOAT of the promotion. Justifying his take on the matter, White mentioned that the consistency with which ‘Bones’ has dominated his opponents speaks volumes about his credibility.

Following the conclusion of UFC 304, Dana White was asked about whether Tom Aspinall can take Jon Jones’ place. Dana White, with a pinch of doubt, stated, “You know how I feel about Jon Jones. You got some big shoes to fill.”

Advertisement

Well, regardless of what Dana White says, today’s victory will surely put pressure on Jon Jones. While ‘Bones’ has so long expressed his disinterest in facing Aspinall, a potential matchup is now looking quite possible. After the bout, Aspinall looked into the camera and said that he still thought he was better than Jon Jones. Unfortunately, even after putting up such a great performance, Tom Aspinall recently stated that he has ‘moved on’ from the Jon Jones fight.

Tom Aspinall no longer manifests the Jon Jones fight

Tom Aspinall recently sat down for an exclusive interview with the Mainevent YouTube channel. When asked about the possibility of a fight with ‘Bones’, Tom Aspinall stated that he was not very hopeful. The interim champ even went on to say that the fight is not going to happen anymore and it does not bother him at this point.

As a matter of fact, Jon Jones will be facing Stipe Miocic somewhere this year. And even though Dana White has guaranteed a matchup with either Jones or Miocic, it might be a difficult one to make. With the age factor coming in, both Jones and Miocic might retire post their match, leaving the UFC heavyweight division in a spot of bother.

Advertisement