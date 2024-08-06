Dana White Once Revealed if a UFC Fighter Had Ever Threatened Him: ‘I Had a Guy Say I’d Whoop Your A*s’

Ever wondered if UFC's fiery octagon clashes ever mirror real-life drama between fighters and Dana White? In a revealing 2013 interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, just before UFC 157, White spilled the beans. "I had a guy say I’d whoop your a*s," he admitted, sharing moments when tensions boiled over.

Not a fighter himself, White emphasized, "I'm the boss," asserting his stand against backing down. But does such toughness impact his decisions? Did it ever sway who he wanted to win or lose in the ring? Dive in as we explore how the UFC president navigates these gritty confrontations.

In the midst of a casual yet revealing conversation, Dana White, the UFC's fearless leader, opened up about some tense moments he's faced with fighters. “There’s been situations where you know guys have not been happy with me,” White shared, his voice tinged with the weight of his experiences. He recalled a particularly direct threat: “I had a guy say I’d whoop your ass and will do this and that.”

When probed on how he handles such fiery threats, White’s response was straightforward and reflective of his position at the helm of UFC. “Well no, I'm not [a martial artist]. I did some stuff but I don’t want to fight anybody. Not to come off like I'm trying to be some tough guy or anything but I don't back down. At the end of the day, I'm the boss. Either you want to work here or not, whooping my ass isn't gonna get you any more money,” he explained.

Further delving into the gritty aspects of his role, White was asked if there were ever times he hoped to see certain fighters lose. His answer? Unabashedly candid. “There's no doubt about it. I’d be a liar if I said no. How many times Tito fought that I wanted to see him just get his ass whooped. Every time he got beat it was absolutely fun for me,” White admitted. This confession pulled back the curtain on one of UFC’s most storied rivalries: Dana White vs. Tito Ortiz.

This feud, as fiery as any octagon match, stretched back years and was rooted in both personal and professional discord. Ortiz, a former light-heavyweight champion known for his ferocity inside the ring, often clashed with White over contract negotiations and public statements. Their relationship, once amicable, had deteriorated to the point where the mere mention of each other could ignite a war of words.

Indeed, the rivalry had escalated to such an extent that at one point, a boxing match between White and Ortiz was seriously considered. White, despite not being a professional fighter, didn’t shy away from the challenge. “Tito and I hated each other man. Back in the day it was real bad,” he recalled.

Their feud had become so integral to their interactions that White even sought memorabilia from fights where Ortiz was defeated, particularly by Chuck Liddell, a fighter White admired. “When Tito and Chuck fought for the first time, I told Chuck I want your gloves and your trunks that you beat the snot out of him in. I put them in a glass case and hung it up on my house," White shared, a hint of pride in his voice.

This memento, hung prominently in White’s home, serves as a constant reminder of the intense personal and professional battles that have shaped his tenure as UFC president. It symbolizes not just a victory in the ring, but a personal triumph over a rival who had once stood as a significant antagonist in White’s career narrative.

What do you think about Dana White's approach to handling threats and rivalries?