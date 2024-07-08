Dana White Plans to Expand UFC Events Beyond Vegas; New Locations on the Horizon

What’s next for the UFC? Could more live events be coming to your city? Dana White thinks so. Following a record-breaking night in St. Louis, UFC CEO Dana White announced big plans. He wants to reduce events at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Instead, he aims to bring more live events to larger crowds.

“I’ve been saying this for a long time,” White said. The pandemic forced the UFC to hold many events at the Apex. But now, things are changing. White believes it's time to hit the road. "We’ve got to get out of the Apex," he insisted. Which cities are next on the list?

Fight night farewell to the Apex

Dana White’s vision is crystal clear: "We've got to get out of the Apex and start doing more events in all these different cities," he emphasized at the post-fight press conference in St. Louis. It's not just a plan; it's already in motion, with the UFC charting a course toward cities hungry for the live UFC spectacle.

Minneapolis, Seattle, and several Canadian locales are all on the agenda, echoing White's commitment to broadening the UFC’s horizon. This strategic expansion is more than just a geographic shift. It's about bringing the electric atmosphere of live bouts to fans who've only seen them through screens.

"Minneapolis wants us," White shared, underscoring the demand for more live events. The UFC's presence isn't just returning to cities it's visited before like Denver and Manchester; it's about reigniting fan passions and capturing new audiences.

Moreover, the upcoming events mark significant returns—Denver will host its first UFC event since 2018 at the Ball Arena, and Manchester will see its first since 2016 with the UFC 294 pay-per-view card. Each location is chosen not just for its market potential but for its proven enthusiasm for MMA.

As White puts it, this isn't merely an expansion but a necessary evolution. The move from the familiar confines of the Apex to bustling global arenas is set to invigorate the sport, making UFC events more accessible and thrilling than ever.

Dana White defends UFC against monopoly claims

The UFC has been a dominant force in MMA for the past two decades, especially since PRIDE FC's collapse. This success hasn't been without controversy, particularly over fighter contracts and pay. Dana White often defends the UFC’s position, telling critics that they’re free to start their own promotion if they don’t like it.

“People have called us a monopoly and all this stuff for years,” White said. He continued, “We’re just the best. We’re the best at what we do. There’s no barrier to entry. Anybody can get into this. You could start a league tomorrow and pay the guys whatever you want.”

White added, “A lot of smart, talented, big business moguls have gotten into this sport and tried to compete with me and they couldn’t do it. You have to have that competitive spirit. You have to want to compete.”

White's confidence in the UFC's business model is clear, and as the organization plans to reduce events at the UFC Apex, it aims to connect more with fans across various cities.

