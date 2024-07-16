Dana White Praises ‘Ultimate American Bada**’ Donald Trump After Assassination Attempt in Pennsylvania Shooting

UFC president Dana White’s friendship with Donald Trump is a long-standing one. On multiple occasions, the CEO has praised the 78-year-old for supporting his earlier ventures in the UFC.

With the recent shooting in Pennsylvania, Dana White did not miss a beat. The UFC president applauded Donald Trump for his ‘resilient’ personality. On the recent Pat McAfee Show, he revealed what he admired about the said shooting incident.

Dana White praises Donald Trump following shooting incident

Former president Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, was aborted by an assassination attempt. He got shot near the ear and quickly went down for cover. The Secret Service shielded him as he arose and was taken offstage with blood on his face.

After the incident, it was rumored that Trump would attend UFC Denver, which was headlined by Rose Namajunas going against Tracy Cortez. On the recent Pat McAfee show, CEO Dana White addressed the matter and heaped praise on the former president.

Dana White denied the rumors about a potential visit from Trump at UFC Denver. Regarding the shooting incident, the CEO went on to commend the former president for his strong and resilient personality.

“He is one of the toughest, most resilient human beings that I have ever met in my life,” said Dana White. The UFC CEO believes the shooting has proved how “Ultimate American Bada**” Donald Trump is.

After Donald Trump was covered by the Secret Service, he put his fist up, yelling ‘fight’ three times before he was taken offstage. Dana White brought attention to the matter to praise the former president.

The UFC CEO claimed he was “blown away” by Donald Trump’s ‘resilient’ nature. White also revealed that he had called the former president moments after the shooting. Their thirty-minute call shook Dana, as he finds it difficult to string words into a sentence due to how ‘tough’ Donald Trump is.

Dana White updates on Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were scheduled to go head-to-head at UFC 303. However, The Notorious had to withdraw from the fight following a toe injury . This halted Iron’s chance of getting the big fight against the Irishman.

Since the pullout, fans have been anticipating a new date. After UFC 303 was saved by Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka, they were delighted. However, a Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight is still in their minds.

UFC president Dana White recently updated fans on the fight. He revealed that there are no dates confirmed for the bout as of yet. It seems like the CEO does not have a particular timeframe in which the fight should take place.

Calling Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor an ‘awesome fight,’ White is as thrilled as fans are ahead of the bout. It was anticipated that the postponed bout would take place within the year 2024. However, with Dana’s recent response, that is not confirmed.

Conor McGregor remains the biggest draw in the UFC. The Notorious fights cover the biggest events in the organization. His fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov sits at 2.4 million pay-per-view buys.