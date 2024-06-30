Dana White Promises to Overshadow NHL With UFC Event at Las Vegas Sphere: ‘Kids Playing with Crayons'

UFC CEO Dana White has promised that the upcoming event at the Las Vegas Sphere will overshadow the recent NHL draft. The NHL draft recently took place at the Sphere and for the 14,220 in attendance, it was a spectacular event.

White, however, has promised that the UFC event at the venue will be much bigger than the NHL. The UFC 306 PPV card is set to take place at the special arena.

Dana White promises blockbuster UFC event at Las Vegas Sphere

Dana White has already revealed investing USD 16 million to make the Sphere event a mega one. He has now claimed that the recent NHL event at the venue would look like child’s play compared to what the UFC is going to do.

Speaking after the UFC 303 PPV, he said in a press conference, “That's gonna be like fucking kids playing with crayons compared to what we're gonna do. Literally, kids playing with crayons.”

He further added that the Sphere will host one of the greatest events of all time. White said, “I will tell you this about the Sphere. It will be the biggest gate of all time, number 1. Number 2, it won't be the greatest UFC event of all time, it will be the greatest sporting event of all time.”

While that’s quite a bold statement from White, the UFC 306 card is set to feature the bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are also expected to fight for the women’s flyweight title on that card.

So far, there has been no official announcement regarding the fights and the date of the card.

Dana White and Turki Alalshikh are collaborating for the sphere event

UFC president Dana White and Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Minister Turki Alalshikh are collaborating for the Sphere event at UFC 306. Riyadh Season has been named as the official partner of the Noche UFC event.

The UFC has held events around the Mexican Independence Day with the focus being on Mexican fighters getting the spotlight. However, they are doing something unprecedented this time.

The Sphere event has generated interest from fighters of other nationalities as well, who are keen to participate in the historic PPV card.