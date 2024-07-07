Dana White Provides Update on UFC’s Next Broadcasting Home With Promotion Set to Hit Open Market; ‘I’ve Had Some Headbutting…'

Dana White has provided an update on the UFC’s next broadcasting home as the promotion is set to hit the open market in April 2025. White has claimed that there are several parties interested in making a bid.

The UFC CEO added that he’s had a few run-ins with ESPN but they still possess a good relationship. White is eager to see how things pan out when the company hits the market next year.

Dana White’s update on UFC broadcast

Dana White recently outlined the advantages UFC holds over its audience due to being a year-round sport. Speaking about the company’s possible next broadcasting home, he told Sports Business Journal, “Yeah, everyone is kicking the tires. And over the however many last years that we’ve been together, I’ve had some headbutting with ESPN, but I feel like we are in a really good place right now and I’m really happy with my relationship with them and the way that this whole thing is running.”

He added, “We’ll see how it plays out. I think everyone is kicking the tires and is interested in making a bid.”

Companies like Amazon and Netflix have now entered the market of sports broadcasting. Netflix will be WWE’s home from early 2025. White, though, has compared the UFC to old-school NFL.

He claimed that the weekly schedule of fights makes it an ultra-volume program, which goes year-round. The promotion benefits from that.

The UFC was previously broadcast on platforms like Spike TV and FOX before eventually landing on ESPN. Fans will keep an eye on what’s the next home for the company.

Dana White has already named his favorite UFC event

The UFC often hosts mega PPVs and high-quality Fight Night events. Apart from that, the promotion sets up the TUF series where superstar coaches face each other off with their teams.

However, Dana White’s favorite thing to do is the DWCS. Speaking on the same, the UFC CEO said on the Pound4Pound podcast, "The Contender Series is my favorite f*king thing to do. I actually like it better than the big pay-per-views. I like it better than anything.”

He continued, “I can't wait for that to start again. You take two of the guys that are looked at as the best in the world, that aren't here [in the UFC] yet, and you've got one f*king shot. Show the whole world right now who you are."

Dana White’s Contender Series has produced some of the most notable UFC superstars. Sean O’Malley, Jamahal Hill, Kevin Holland, and more are products of the show.