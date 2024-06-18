Dana White Reacts to Conor McGregor Conspiracy Theories Amid UFC 303 Comeback Fight Cancellation

Conor McGregor's much-hyped UFC 303 comeback was suddenly shelved, sparking a flurry of conspiracy theories. Was it just an elaborate negotiation tactic? Or maybe an attempt to dodge the media?

In a candid chat with Jim Rome, UFC President Dana White tackled these rumors head-on. White, seasoned by years in the tumultuous fight business, was unfazed.

He confirmed that McGregor's injury was genuine, dismissing the notion that the fighter ever manipulates such situations for gain. "He's as solid as it can be," White assured, highlighting McGregor's reliability as a business partner amidst the speculation.

Why a superstar like Conor McGregor can be a headache

During the interview with Jim Rome, Dana White didn't hold back. He tackled the conspiracy theories surrounding Conor McGregor’s injury head-on . White explained the complexities of dealing with high-profile fighters like McGregor. "Yeah, it happens," White said about the fight's cancellation.

"You know, the thing with me is once, you know, you get the guys that have cemented their legacies and made their money and done their things, the Jon Jones, the Conor McGregors. These guys, I'm never very optimistic as it is. I'm in the fight business. I gotta put on fights every Saturday. When those type of guys show up, it's fun. But I run the business, man."

Jim Rome then brought up the swirling conspiracy theories. He asked, “Because you've heard all the conspiracy theories about Conor really hurt. He really just wants to negotiate. He really doesn't want to do any of the press. He's really hurt, right?”

Dana White vows McGregor didn't pull a fast one

White was quick to defend McGregor’s integrity. “I’ve said it many times before and I will say it again, Conor McGregor has never done that. Conor McGregor never leads up to a fight and tries to re-negotiate a contract or get more money. He is as solid as it can be when it comes to being a business partner."

He further verified that Conor is really hurt at the moment. White’s candid remarks aim to put any doubts to rest . McGregor's injury is genuine, and the decision to cancel the fight was necessary.

White's comments should clear up any lingering doubts about McGregor's commitment and integrity.

So, what do you think about White’s revelations? Are you still excited for UFC 303 despite the changes?