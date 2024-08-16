Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Demanding December UFC Return; Notorious Responds

After Conor McGregor demanded a December fight against Michael Chandler, Dana White responded to the plea. However, the UFC president believes The Notorious will not step into the octagon in 2024, despite his desperate desire to do so.

In an interview with Sportsnet, Dana White directly addressed Conor McGregor’s post, where he expressed that he wants to fight Michael Chandler in December. Although he denied the Irishman’s request, he believes there is a chance it could happen.

“After I said that, Conor was blowing me up, going, ‘I’m definitely fighting this year,’” said Dana White. After the Contender Series, the UFC president was asked about a potential comeback from The Notorious. To which he expressed that they are working on the fact but appeared stern on McGregor, not fighting this year.

Upon hearing Dana’s statements, Conor McGregor demanded a December fight several times . The Notorious seemed disappointed with the 55-year-old’s thoughts on his return. He pleaded for a fight in December and claimed he was ready to go against Michael Chandler.

“As of right now, I believe that Conor will not fight this year,” said Dana White to Sportsnet. Despite McGregor’s furious demands for a bout in December, it appears that the UFC is not ready to make it happen in 2024.

However, Dana White does not fully deny the matter. In fact, he hinted that there is potential for a December fight, although he was not certain of it. “Conor saying he wants to fight in December; we’ll see how it plays out,” said the UFC president.

Conor McGregor did not skip a beat, as he later posted on X (formerly Twitter) about his return. The Notorious seems stern about when he wants the fight to take place. “THE UFC LOVE AND WANT ME FOR DECEMBER! I AM READY,” wrote the excited Irishman.

Fans are desperate for a comeback from Conor McGregor. After the brutal leg break injury at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, The Notorious has not fought anyone since. The much-anticipated bout against Michael Chandler was revealed to take place at UFC 303, which was quickly withdrawn after a pinky toe injury from the Irishman.

The Irishman revealed that his toe had healed and he was ready to fight, thus the December date. Judging by Dana White’s interview with Sportsnet, it does not seem like it will come to fruition. However, Conor McGregor desires to step into the octagon regardless of the opponent.

As for Michael Chandler, his last fight was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. Although he had his moments, his opponent, Dustin Poirier, emerged victorious via submission. Since then, Iron has been itching to step into the octagon for a potential victory.

The American contender wanted to fight Conor McGregor above all. In fact, he waited for this fight for almost two years. If the supposed December date comes to fruition, Michael Chandler’s wait has finally proven its worth.