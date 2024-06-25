Dana White Reacts to Conor McGregor Teasing Comeback in August After UFC 303 Withdrawal

Dana White is unsure of Conor McGregor’s abilities! McGregor, who last fought against Dustin Poirier in the UFC, is long overdue for a comeback. Initially, ‘The Notorious’ was supposed to face Michael Chandler at the season finale of TUF 31. However, that did not happen due to McGregor’s complications about entering USADA’s testing pool.

And since then, it has been a long wait. In the post-fight presser for UFC 300, Dana White’s announcement of UFC 303 main event seemed to put an end to the wait. But with the UFC 303 press conference, things started to go downhill.

With speculations running wild, Dana White finally confirmed Conor McGregor’s withdrawal due to a broken toe. And while McGregor predicted his possible return, Dana White has different notions.

Dana White is skeptical about Conor McGregor’s comeback

After nursing his injuries, Conor McGregor was spotted in Sinead Kavanagh’s corner. Speaking to Severe MMA in Dublin, ‘Mystic Mac’ pointed out that he was ready for a comeback in August or September. Naturally, hearing such a short turnaround time, the hype once again began to brew.

As soon as Dana White took the chair after the UFC Saudi Arabia, the questions came rushing. Sadly enough, Dana White did not seem too interested in the idea. In fact, he straightaway rejected a possible McGregor matchup in August or September. White stated, “I’m not doing anything until I know that Conor is healthy. It’s not even worth talking about… He’s not ready. So why even talk about that? McGregor’s not even healed yet. McGregor’s hurt.”

The UFC head honcho was also asked about whether it will be Michael Chandler facing McGregor. White once again dismissed the question by clarifying that he is not thinking about the match as of now. And as for McGregor’s opponent, Michael Chandler coined the Irishman as ‘high risk’.

Michael Chandler reacts to UFC 303 fiasco

Michael Chandler has been waiting for almost two years for the fight. Maintaining peak physical conditioning for such a lengthy period has been extremely challenging for ‘Iron’ Mike. Even the likes of Chael Sonnen have expressed amusement as to why Chandler was waiting this long.

Unfortunately, with the cancellation of the UFC 303 main event, the agony doubled for Chandler. With no set date for the fight, ‘Iron’ is starting down a dead end. Recently, Chandler and MegaFitMeals issued a joint statement on Instagram.

The statement referred to Conor McGregor as the ‘highest risk’. Towards the end of the statement, Chandler seemed positive and promised to stay on the right track to achieve greater glory in the future.

