WATCH: Dana White REACTS to Jiri Prochazka Accusing Alex Pereira of Using Magic to Win Fights in UFC

Dana White is loving the back-and-forth between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira. In the absence of Conor McGregor, both Prochazka and Pereira are entrusted with filling in the gaping hole. And they are doing everything they can to hype up the matchup. Recently, ‘The Czech Samurai’ Jiri Prochazka has made a bizarre accusation.

Prochazka accused Alex Pereira of using witchcraft to win his fights. Pereira has witnessed a meteoric rise in the UFC. Within three years of his debut, ‘Poatan’ has held the championship in two different weight divisions. And according to Prochazka, all these successes have come via black magic.

Speaking about his upcoming bout, the former light heavyweight champ revealed that Pereira conducts several rituals before each of his fights. Thus, Prochazka challenged the Brazilian to have the guts to come up with a clean fight at UFC 303. And while these outrageous claims have been making the rounds, the UFC head honcho has shared his opinions on the same.

Dana White is loving the banter between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka

Dana White recently appeared in an interview with Oscar Willis of The Mac Life. Willis hilariously asked White if the commission will test for witchcraft and black magic. White stated, “I love that s*** though. When Jiří found out about the fight, apparently he goes into a shed for three days. No water, no food, no nothing.”

Dana White also revealed an unknown side of Jiri Prochazka. The Samurai, apparently locks himself up while praying and meditating alone. When Prochazka’s coach broke the news of the UFC 303 bout, he looked elated. White also reflected further on how these developments were not scripted.

White mentioned that whatever Prochazka and Pereira did were raw and real. This was a direct dig at professional wrestling, where storylines play a major part. Coming back to Prochazka and black magic, Alex Pereira also reacted to the accusations.

Alex Pereira takes a snub at Jiri Prochazka

While interacting with the media, Alex Pereira was inevitably asked about the Czech fighter’s claims. Brushing off the criticism, ‘Poatan’ stated that every human being must find their own spirits. Pereira also made it clear that he has found his spirit and if Prochazka is still in search, that is not his fault.

Meanwhile, Prochazka will look to avenge his controversial loss. Back in UFC 295, Pereira won the belt from Prochazka via KO. However, the Czech fighter was seen getting back up immediately. Now, Prochazka has the opportunity to bring things back to square one come UFC 303. It will be interesting to see if witchcraft plays a part or not!

