Dana White Reacts To Possibility Of Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic Retiring After Their UFC Heavyweight Clash

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ next fight is predicted to be against Stipe Miocic. However, fans have been calling for a fight against interim champion Tom Aspinall for a long time. Dana White recently announced a potential fight that had fans interested.

The UFC president revealed that the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Jon Jones would face the interim champion. By all accounts, Bones is heavily favored to win that bout. Fans cannot wait to witness Tom Aspinall go against the champion for his next bout.

The winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic will fight Tom Aspinall

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall fought Curtis Blaydes in Manchester at UFC 304. The Englishman knocked down his opponent with a devastating one-two, followed by brutal, unanswered ground strikes that had the referee wave the fight off.

Tom Aspinall successfully defended his interim belt. With this performance, fans called for a fight against heavyweight champion Jon Jones. However, it seems like the UFC wants Stipe Miocic to face Bones rather than the Englishman.

Miocic and Jones have also hinted at a potential retirement following this bout. In the recent UFC 304 post fight press conference, Dana White spoke on the matter. He hopes to unify the heavyweight championship belt with the winner of the aforementioned bout.

Dana White believes that the ‘competitive spirit’ will prompt Jon Jones to fight Tom Aspinall. When asked about his retirement, the UFC president did not look too happy. “If both retire? Oh f******, that’ll suck,” said White.

White believes Jon Jones will analyze Tom Aspinall ahead of their potential bout. Claiming Bones to have a higher fight IQ, Dana also anticipates the unification of the heavyweight championship belt in the future.

Kamaru Usman believes Tom Aspinall is the best heavyweight contender over Jon Jones

In the UFC, Jon Jones is regarded as the greatest of all time. However, with Tom Aspinall’s rise in the division, fans turn on Bones. They now believe that the Englishman is capable of beating the champion and is the greatest heavyweight fighter.

Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman dismantles Jon Jones’ possibilities of being the greatest heavyweight fighter. Although The Nigerian Nightmare refers to him as ‘the greatest mixed martial artist,’ he places Aspinall above Bones.

“Right now, Tom Aspinall is the best heavyweight in the world,” said Kamaru Usman. The former champion believes the Englishman is above Jones in the heavyweight rankings. However, he does not doubt the fighting IQ that Bones possesses.

Usman believes Jones has a way to beat Tom Aspinall. But when it comes to active heavyweight fighters in the UFC, he believes the Englishman has the upper hand. He also appeared disappointed at the organization for not making that fight happen.

“Why do we have a heavyweight champion and we have an interim heavyweight champion, Interim is defending the belt?” said Kamaru Usman. The majority of UFC fans believe the fight that should be made in the division is Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones to decide the heavyweight GOAT.