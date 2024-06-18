Dana White Recalls 13-Year-Old David Benavidez Dreaming About World Championship Amid His Light Heavyweight Debut Win

David Benavidez just pulled off a big win! Stepping into the ring for the first time as a light heavyweight, he dominated the fight and emerged victorious with a unanimous decision. That's two weight divisions and two world championships for this young fighter, but there's more to the story.

Did you know Benavidez predicted this all along? It turns out, his ambition started way back when he was just a teenager. And guess who he told about his future champion status? None other than UFC boss Dana White! So how did this teenage prophecy play out?

How Benavidez manifested his world title dream

David Benavidez’s light heavyweight debut was nothing short of impressive. On Saturday night at the MGM Grand, he outpointed Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a unanimous decision. The judges scored the fight 119-109, 117-111, and 116-112, favoring Benavidez. This victory not only marked his first at 175 pounds but also earned him the WBC interim world title.

Dana White couldn’t help but share a nostalgic memory on Instagram. He posted a photo of a 13-year-old Benavidez and wrote, “I met @benavidez300 when he was 13 and he told me he would be a world champion. Love this kind of shit. #manifesting.”

Benavidez’s performance was remarkable, especially considering the challenges he faced. He revealed he had a facial cut and a torn tendon in his right hand before the fight. Despite these setbacks, he dominated Gvozdyk, landing 223 punches compared to Gvozdyk’s 163.

Transitioning smoothly to light heavyweight, Benavidez controlled the fight, keeping Gvozdyk on the back foot. His looping left hook and body shots were particularly effective. However, his power at this weight class remains a topic of discussion, as he never had Gvozdyk in significant trouble.

Benavidez doubles down on challenge to Canelo after Gvozdyk win

David Benavidez isn’t backing down from his quest to fight Canelo Alvarez. A few days ago, Canelo declared himself the best fighter in the world. Benavidez, however, disagreed, stating Canelo can't claim that title without facing him as the WBC mandatory challenger. Following his impressive win over Oleksandr Gvozdyk, Benavidez sent another message to Canelo.

"It's a win-win fight: the boxing world wins, the fans win, and it's the fight we have to make," Benavidez said. "If Canelo really thinks he's the best in the world, let him come and beat me and shut my mouth."

He added, "In the meantime, I'm going to keep fighting, and keep working hard. And I'm going to keep showing them why I'm the Mexican Monster."

What do you think? Should Canelo take on Benavidez and settle the debate?

