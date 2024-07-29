Dana White Responds Tactfully to Tricky Palestine Flag Question: ‘I Get What You’re Trying to Do’

Dana White is not the one to get easily tricked. Surely, managing a billion-dollar business successfully is not a joke. Thus, when a reporter tried to slyly make Dana White answer a political question involving Palestine, White did not give in. The ongoing tension between Palestine and Israel has kept the international media on edge for quite some time now.

Since 2007, the conflicting parties have been involved in as many as four wars. The key factor contributing to the conflict is Israel’s alleged occupancy in the Gaza Strip. However, Dana White does not have anything to do with these and he sure made it clear yesterday.

Dana White unfazed by the tricky political question

The UFC is a neutral sports promotion, and Dana White is happy to keep it that way. Belal Muhammad was crowned as the new welterweight champion yesterday. However, controversies sparked when he was spotted carrying a Palestine flag into the arena. Banking on the issue, a reporter asked Dana White why the Palestine flag was removed. The reporter claimed that the flag was removed by somebody who ‘looked like it was someone from the UFC’.

Such a vague answer did not impress the UFC head honcho, who quickly shut the reporter down. White stated, “Looked like people from the UFC? Were they wearing f**king UFC hats or name tags? I have no idea. I get what you’re trying to do, but I have no idea. You guys love to do that s**t.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dana White might have kept politics out of the UFC. But that doesn’t mean that White does not have a political inclination. The UFC CEO is very vocal about his support for Donald Trump. White recently asked every American to feel ‘horrified’ about the recent assassination attempt on the ex-POTUS. Continuing his unwavering support, Dana White also called Trump a ‘bada**’.

Dana White reacts to Donald Trump’s attempted assassination

After the world was shocked as Donald Trump suffered a gunshot wound recently, Dana White took to his X to detail his state of mind. According to White, he was on a flight to Italy when the attempt of assassination took place.

With his cell phone being flooded with messages, Dana White was in utter shock. However, after learning about Trump being out of danger, White seemed to be elated for his close friend. Expressing his admiration for Trump, Dana White termed the former US President as the ‘toughest, most resilient, AMERICAN BAD A**.’

Advertisement