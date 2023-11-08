Dana White responds to rumors of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey fighting at UFC 300

Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey stand as the sole individuals to have ever held both the UFC and WWE titles in their careers. Lesnar debuted in WWE in 2002 and later transitioned to UFC.

Persistent rumors have circulated for some time, suggesting that UFC 300 will be a major event. Speculations also include the possibility of Conor McGregor making his return after three years.

Additionally, there are rumors suggesting that former UFC champions and current WWE stars, Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, could make a return to the octagon.

Recently, UFC's CEO Dana White announced major shows for the next year, including UFC 297, UFC 298, and UFC 299.

When questioned about the speculations surrounding Brock and Ronda's return, White addressed the rumors, stating, "I get why everybody asks. I love that everybody loves them like that and with so much passion. I do, too. But they’re definitely not coming back for UFC 300."

Dana White firmly denied the rumors of Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey's return.

All you need to know about Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey

Brock Lesnar joined WWE in 2002 and then captured the WWE championship at the age of 25. Lesnar departed from WWE and played NFL for a short period of time.

Lesnar then made his pro wrestling return in 2005 and competed at NJPW and captured IGPW Championship. Lesnar made his UFC debut in 2008 and even captured the title there.

On the flip side, Ronda Rousey is considered one of the pioneers of women's mixed martial arts in the UFC. Rousey was the first woman to capture the bronze medal in Judo at the Olympic games. Rousey then started her MMA career in 2011 capturing titles in many promotions including Strikeforce

Rousey then became the UFC women's bantamweight champion and has a record of most title defenses as a women's bantamweight champion. Rousey lost her last two matches and then retired in 2016.

The baddest woman on the planet then signed with WWE in 2018 and made her first appearance at WrestleMania 31. She even captured the WWE women's championship many times and even won Royal Rumble matches.

