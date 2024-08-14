Dana White Reveals Conor McGregor Will Not Fight in 2024; The Notorious Responds, ‘Ah Dana, What’s This?’

UFC CEO Dana White recently gave his thoughts on his biggest superstar’s return. While The Notorious believed his toe injury would not inhibit his desire to return in 2024, the president claimed otherwise. Although the Irishman is dead set on returning, the UFC chief revealed that Conor McGregor will not be fighting in 2024.

“Ah Dana, December is the date! Bring the calendar year home with a winning event! Come on now, what’s this? I am off to altitude next month to prepare. DECEMBER! Tell Dana and UFC WE WANT DECEMBER! WE DESERVE DECEMBER,” wrote Conor McGregor on X (formerly Twitter). It appears that Conor McGregor wants to fight in 2024. Dana White is yet to respond to said claims.

Earlier, in the post-fight press conference of Dana White’s Contender Series, the 55-year-old provided his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s return. He revealed that he is in touch with the Irishman and added that he will not fight in 2024, despite wanting to return.

“We didn’t meet up, but we talked. He wants to fight, so we’ll figure it out,” said Dana White when he was questioned about whether he had met Conor McGregor to discuss his return. Unlike the two-division champion, the UFC president expressed his thoughts on the possible date for the comeback.

“Not this year; he won’t fight this year,” answered Dana White.

Conor McGregor was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler following the filming of The Ultimate Fighter. What started in August 2023 has yet to reach a climax. As both coaches are usually set to fight each other, The Notorious and Iron are yet to step into the octagon due to several reasons.

UFC 303 appeared to be the return of Conor McGregor. Fans were anticipating witnessing The Notorious’ comeback after a long hiatus. However, due to a pinky toe injury, he was forced to withdraw from the fight, with Alex Pereira coming in on short notice to defend his title against Jiri Prochazka.

This pushed Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor further back. The former two-division champion believed that the injury would not hold him out for long, as he anticipates returning to the octagon as soon as possible. However, judging by Dana White’s recent thoughts on his return, it seems contradictory.

Dana White and Conor McGregor’s thoughts do seem to align with recent circumstances. When The Notorious expressed his desire to fight Nate Diaz in a trilogy, the UFC president claimed it would not happen. This had seemingly left a sour taste in his mouth, as he had revealed that his denial disappointed him.

If Conor McGregor does not return in 2024, Michael Chandler is left in a tough spot. However, Dana White had previously revealed that he believes the former Bellator champion will get what he desires for his patience in the matter.