Dana White Reveals Donald Trump’s Text After He Canceled Family Trip to Introduce Former POTUS at RNC Event

UFC CEO Dana White opened up on the text he received from Donald Trump after agreeing to introduce former POTUS at an RNC event in Milwaukee. White gave a speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC).

White revealed Trump, a presidential campaign for this election, called him a couple of weeks ago asking whether the UFC CEO would introduce him at the RNC event. White eventually agreed to do so despite having a planned trip and received a text message from Trump.

Dana White details Donald Trump’s text message

Dana White recently shared an extreme opinion on the Donald Trump assassination attempt , claiming every American should be horrified. The UFC CEO recently introduced Trump at Milwaukee and when speaking on stage, he revealed the text message Trump sent him.

White said, “I want to read you a little piece of what President Trump wrote to me. 'Dana, I'm so honored that you will be doing the introduction at the RNC. Think of it as the biggest fight you ever had... I only wish you didn't have to interrupt your family trip, but I hope they understand. They love you, and they know how important this is.’"

Dana White and Donald Trump share a very cordial relationship. The POTUS could often be seen appearing at UFC events and watching fights from cage-side.

White, meanwhile, has never backed down from publicly voicing his support for Trump. It’s a no-brainer whom the UFC CEO is supporting in this election.

Trump, meanwhile, recently survived an assassination attempt during an event in Pennsylvania. Trump was targeted by a shooter and managed to escape the attempt with minor injuries.

The attempted assassination drew massive support from the UFC world. Apart from White, fighters like Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Michael Chander, Colby Covington, and more also showed their support for Trump.

Donald Trump thanks Dana White’s wife at RNC event

Dana White had to interrupt a family trip to introduce Donald Trump at the RNC event. The former POTUS claimed that the UFC CEO was his first, second, and third choice. However, he was told by one of his staff that White wouldn’t be able to do it.

Dana White’s wife, Anne White, though, told the UFC bossman that he couldn’t turn down that request. Trump thanked Anne White for that on his RNC speech, saying, “His wife, she said, 'You can't turn him down. You have to go.' That's a good wife."

Meanwhile, Dana White and Donald Trump’s bond goes back a long way and at the RNC event, the friendship culminated in some sense.