Dana White Reveals He Once Turned Down USD 125 Million Deal for THIS Reason

UFC president Dana White is one of the most notable entrepreneurs in the world. He has grown the UFC from scratch to one of the largest sports organizations in the world. White has also become a commercially lucrative person due to his growth.

He is often approached by companies for advertisements. White, however, has previously revealed turning down mega deals if they go against his beliefs. White has previously turned down promotional campaigns that asked him to cut ties with Donald Trump.

Dana White reveals turning down whopping offer

Dana White revealed that he once turned down an offer of USD 125 million. He appeared on a podcast alongside influencer Jesse James West. White was asked about a plethora of things, including his fitness regimen.

White has recently completed a fantastic body transformation under the watchful eyes of Gary Brecka. James West inquired about that topic as well. He went on to also ask (via First Sportz): “What's the most amount of money you've turned down from an ad offer because you didn't align with them?”

White answered: "One Hundred and Twenty Five Million." The revelation left James West shocked. Dana White has built the UFC to a valuation of over USD 4.5 billion. He has also built other revenue-generating business machines.

However, his comments prove that it’s not always about revenue for him. Rather, White only gets involved in projects that align with his personal values.

Sean Strickland defends Dana White regarding free speech

UFC president Dana White is an advocate for free speech. He lets fighter express their opinion freely. White never censors what fighters have to say. Sean Strickland is a fighter who has used that policy to full effect.

Strickland rarely shies away from speaking his mind. He delivers some controversial takes on different matters. The former middleweight champion has now defended White’s free speech policy.

He said (via The Sportsrush): “Would it be easier for them if I wasn’t a champion? Yes. But does that mean they are not pro-speech? No….It’s a double-edged sword they hate it but then they also accept it.”

Not every top organization lets their athletes speak their mind in public. There are certain regulations about what one can say. That has never been the case with the UFC. It allows fans to interact with the more real side of a fighter.