Dana White Reveals How Shaquille O’Neal ‘Did a Lot of Very Good Things’ to Help Build UFC in Its Early Days

Did you know Shaquille O'Neal once helped shape the UFC's future? In the early days, when UFC was clawing for recognition, Shaq stepped up. He didn't just lend his name; he starred in a crucial ad as well. On The Big Podcast with Shaq, Dana White shared how the NBA legend nailed a commercial for The Ultimate Fighter in just one take.

Imagine that—a basketball legend, pivotal in boosting UFC's profile. White reminisces, "Shaq did a lot of very good things for us." What exactly did Shaq do to leave such an indelible mark on UFC's rise?

How Shaq became an early UFC champion (of promotion)

Dana White, in his characteristic frank manner, didn't mince words on Shaquille O'Neal's influence on the UFC during its nascent stages. "Here’s the story," White shared, "Shaq did a lot of very good things for us early on when we were trying to build the UFC… So when we were launching the Ultimate Fighter, Shaq came in and laid down one of the baddest commercials for the Ultimate Fighter that you will ever see."

What's more impressive? He aced it in a single take. "And what is crazy is when we went in to film it, he did it in one take," White recounted with a mix of awe and gratitude.

But Shaq wasn’t the only titan backing the UFC in those critical early days. Lorenzo Fertitta, alongside his brother Frank, poured not only funds but also their business acumen into the fledgling league. Meanwhile, Endeavor's head, Ari Emanuel, who later bought UFC, initially made significant strides by securing key media deals, reflecting a steadfast commitment to the promotion’s growth.

Moreover, these figures shaped a collective effort that transcended mere financial investment—they infused UFC with a level of credibility and entertainment value that was crucial for breaking into the mainstream sports arena. This collaborative spirit, spearheaded by influential figures like Shaq, helped UFC overcome early hurdles and set the stage for what it has become today: a cornerstone of global sports entertainment.

How White turned the tables on PRIDE FC

Joe Rogan and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson recently unpacked Dana White's pivotal role in the UFC's evolution on the JRE MMA Show. “Say what you want about Uncle Dana but he did a lot for this sport,” Jackson remarked, setting the tone.

Rogan was quick to agree, highlighting the stark contrast between UFC's success and the fate of other organizations. He exclaimed that without White, this wouldn’t be possible. “Like you see what happens to these other organizations with regular dudes, running them, they all folded up they fall apart,” Rogan added.

Discussing the intense rivalry with PRIDE FC, Rogan pointed out how White's strategic moves were crucial. Back in the late '90s, PRIDE was huge, filling stadiums in Japan, but Dana took UFC to new heights after acquiring it and essentially built it from scratch.

This was during a time when PRIDE FC, despite its initial success, began to crumble under financial and controversial pressures, ultimately folding in 2007.

Do you think the UFC would have become the global powerhouse it is without these early contributions and strategic moves?

