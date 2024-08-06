Dana White Reveals if He Thinks Jon Jones Will Face Tom Aspinall After Stipe Miocic Fight: ‘I Would Be Shocked...'

Dana White has some bold predictions for the UFC heavyweight division. Recently, a lot has gone down with the heavyweight division especially, following the unavailability of Jon Jones. ‘Bones’, who is the UFC heavyweight champion, was supposed to face off in a title fight in the main event of UFC 295. Unfortunately, the champion got injured during his training with a torn pec, resulting in him withdrawing from the bout.

However, this left a gaping hole in the division and called for an interim champion. Tom Aspinall rose to the occasion, defeated Sergei Pavlovich and waited for Jones to return. Surprisingly, Jon Jones did not show any interest in fighting Aspinall. Instead, he stressed on fighting Stipe Miocic, who hasn’t fought in 3 years now. And with Miocic vs Jones certain, Dana White had predictions for the UFC heavyweights.

Dana White recently sat down in an exclusive interview with Kevin Iole. Speaking about the future of Miocic and Jones, White said, “Stipe 100 percent is going to retire after this fight… Jon Jones always loves to challenge himself, moved up to Heavyweight. I don’t know what Jon Jones will do after this fight, but I would be shocked if he didn’t want to test himself against Aspinall.”

White also went on to detail why Jon Jones is the best UFC athlete till date. The UFC head honcho has previously cited Jon Jones as the GOAT of UFC. Speaking with Iole, White mentioned that he did not have a particularly close bond with Jones like he does with Ronda Rousey, Chuck Liddel, and Conor McGregor. White opined that if Jon Jones manages to beat Tom Aspinall, there will be no doubts regarding his status as the greatest.

Well, one thing that can be deduced from White’s worship of Jon Jones is that Jones might not retire after the Miocic bout. And this information will sound like music to Tom Aspinall’s ears. Having overcome the Curtis Blaydes challenge in under a minute, Aspinall expressed his dissatisfaction at the match not getting dragged further. Aspinall also looked at the camera and told Jones that he was a better fighter than the UFC undisputed heavyweight champion.

Well, if Dana White’s predictions are true, then Tom Aspinall might finally get his match with Jon Jones. Moreover, with Jones as his opponent, the English fighter’s wish to fight till the third or fourth round might also be granted.