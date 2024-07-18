Dana White Reveals Joe Rogan Has Been Pushing for Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira; Reveals if Fight Will Ever Take Place

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has spoken about moving to the heavyweight division on multiple occasions. Naturally, the heavyweight champion Jon Jones would be in the conversation. Dana White recently confirmed the possibility of a potential fight.

The CEO spoke highly of Jon Jones, referring to him as the greatest combat sports athlete of all time. White also touched on UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan’s constant demands for a Bones vs Poatan fight in the heavyweight division.

Dana White talks about the possibility of Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira’s stint in the UFC is one of the most astronomical rise to fame stories of all time. Currently holding the light heavyweight championship title, Poatan has knocked out tough contenders like Jamahal Hill and Sean Strickland with his devastating power.

After his stunning knockout victory over Jiří Procházka at UFC 303, fans were campaigning for a shift to the heavyweight division. On multiple occasions, Alex Pereira has touched on moving up and fighting Jon Jones for the belt.

On The Big Podcast with Shaq, Dana White and host and NBA veteran Shaquille O’Neal spoke on the possibilities of a Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira fight. When asked about the potential fight, the UFC president had this to say.

“Possibly, I mean, [Joe] Rogan is pushing me right now to try to make that fight,” said Dana White. He revealed that a fight between Jones and Pereira is in the UFC commentator’s best interest, and he is also campaigning for that fight to take place.

However, Dana White does not believe Pereira stands a chance against Jones. He went on to praise the heavyweight champion, calling him the “greatest combat fighter of all time.” He placed Bones in the realm of former champions like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

A fight between Alex Pereira and Jon Jones would be one of the greatest UFC events of all time. However, it appears that Bones’ next opponent is Stipe Miocic on all accounts. Would he fight Poatan after the aforementioned bout?

Dustin Poirier gave his thoughts on Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira

After Pereira spoke of moving up, fans have been pushing for him to do so. A fight for the belt between him and Jon Jones is arguably one of the best fights in the UFC. Among fans, a certain lightweight fighter expressed his desire to witness that fight as well.

The fighter in question, Dustin Poirier, recently spoke highly of Alex Pereira. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Diamond said he was not interested in Poatan fighting Tom Aspinall but would rather witness Jones fight him.

After he was questioned on Pereira possibly beating Jones, Dustin remained on the fence. He claimed Bones is ‘too smart’ and would possibly grapple Poatan. The American fighter said that he would make Jon fight Alex over Stipe Miocic.

Dustin Poirier also claimed that the UFC has done ‘crazy stuff.’ In a proper meritocracy, Magomed Ankalaev would be the next fighter for Alex Periera. However, in an entertainment standpoint, Jon Jones would be a much bigger draw for the organization.

As for Dustin Poirier, Diamond touched on fighting once more before retiring. The American contender lost against Islam Makhachev in his final title fight. Although he spoke about retiring, he revealed his desire to fight again.